Sixth Street Coffee brings a new aroma to the east valley

BY CARLOS GARCIA

STAFF REPORTER

Photos courtesy of The Chaparral. Menu inside the Sixth Street Coffee in Coachella.

In the heart of Coachella, a block away from City Hall lurks a light that seems to be shining for many in the area. Sixth Street Coffee is a new coffee shop located inside the new city library. It offers authentic coffee, unique roasts and knowledge to all coffee enthusiasts.

Sixth Street Coffee opened on April 6. The new establishment has a very minimalist menu, making it simple to choose what to order. This simplicity makes it easy for the employees to make every beverage as precise and tasty 100% of the time. Sixth Street Coffee sells bakery items that include sweetbreads and offers vegan options.

Upon entering, customers are definitely bound to be greeted happily by a barista. If you gaze around the coffee shop, you become refreshed by more modern interior design, different than any other coffee house in the valley.

Steven Garcia, the owner of Sixth Street Coffee, has been anticipating this business for a long time. It all started with a morning cup of joe that changed everything. “One morning I took a drink of my morning coffee and thought, ‘there has to be more than this; than just being a normal cup of coffee.” He then began checking out local coffee spots, social media and soon found a new wave of different coffee shops all around the globe.

“An interest in coffee is now a cultural phenomenon,” said Garcia. He knew people had questions for coffee, and wanted to expand knowledge to anyone who was curious for the caffeine-filled phenom. He took a barista course in San Diego, and that opened up his mind to know what coffee is, and how it should be handled.

“It was the beginning of a dream, that would soon become true. After my one week course, I had a hard time finding a barista job that prepares coffee the way it should be done.” The experience left Garcia with a will to fulfill what he wants for coffee.

Garcia proceeded to scout for an opportunity to open his own coffee shop. He met up with the mayor of Coachella and proposed the idea of his establishment. The mayor loved the idea and told Garcia about an open spot. Garcia left a bid on the spot that soon became his. The rest was history.

“Coffee is part of our everyday lives. Usually at the beginning of everything or even fuel, coffee is always behind it,” said Garcia.

The coffee shop offers alternatives for anyone regarding allergies or preferences including almond and oat milk.

Sixth Street Coffee is open Mon. – Sat. 6:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sun. 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can also follow the coffee shop on Instagram @Sixth_StreetCoffee.