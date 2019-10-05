Club Rush promotes student involvement at COD

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. From left, Active Minds club President Daniel Rodriguez Trejo and (right) Vice President Ashley Segovia.

BY MELISSA ESPINOZA

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

College of the Desert’s annual Club Rush took place last week on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 in the Amphitheater at the Palm Desert campus. The event was lively and colorful with music hosted by KCOD, food, games and numerous activities for students interested in joining the many clubs COD offers.



This year’s Club Rush provided students with information from more than 30 clubs on campus including the things they do and what students can expect when becoming a member. The event promoted a variety of different interests and club members encouraged COD students to get involved.



An estimated 20 clubs participated including Geology, Alas con Futuro, Trio, the International club and Jesus, to mention a few. All of these clubs were encouraging to students and welcoming new members.



Vice president of the Art club, Erik Inzunza Aldana said that they are always working on new art projects and one of their goals is to eventually be able to sell their art at the street fair and use that profit to sponsor field trips to museums, art exhibits and other art related events.



The Architecture Club, mostly composed of students who are in the architecture and environmental design program were there. The members promoted leadership and understanding of society. They have also traveled to places like Chicago, Washington and Nevada.



Another club present during the event was the Accounting club. President Efrain Diaz said he encouraged students to join the club and be part of their new projects. “Currently we’re trying to work on with the Chamber of Commerce to go and sit in during their organizational meetings. That allows our students to go and meet face to face with the business owners around the Palm Desert area,” said Diaz.



The Active Minds club also participated during Club Rush. This club was created to help students who are struggling with any mental illnesses and who may be having a hard time dealing with personal issues. Ashley Segovia who is Vice President of Active Minds said that the club also strives to stop the negative stigmas around mental health and the people who suffer from it.



If you missed the fair and are interested in learning more about COD clubs visit the Student Life page at www.collegeofthedesert.edu.