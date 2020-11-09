New Yorkers celebrate Joe Biden’s win

After 4 days of waiting to know who won the race to 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, Joe Biden is now president-elect Biden.

Many people across the United States cheered. New Yorkers took the streets to cheer, clap and bang pots and pans to celebrate the news of the soon to be President Joe Biden with his Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to New York 5 News, in Harlem, a multiracial crowd cheered and chanted “Black Lives Matter” and later sang a Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Many people learned the news of Biden’s win from their neighbors who yelled and cheered from inside their homes. The Empire State Building was lit up red, white and blue in honor of win.

According to Fox NY News, many people were on the sidewalk outside of Trump Tower, where hundreds cheered. Jose Diaz was selling t-shirts with a picture of Trump with the words “Game Over” on a street corner in East Harlem. Diaz was confident of Biden’s win; therefore, he had shirts made two months prior. Diaz spent $2,000 and even gave 100 t-shirts away, he said to New York 5 News.

What Biden and Harris said about their win

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, President-elect Joe Biden gave his first remark, “ I pledge to be a President who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn’t see red and blue states but United States. And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people.”

Biden also released a statement saying, “In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do if we do it together. ”

Kamala Harris, who made history by becoming the first Black woman to be elected vice president, also spoke out, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

Harris also took to Twitter and wrote, “This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”

What New York residents have to say about Biden’s win

Ricardo Sierra, born and raised in Brooklyn, said, “I was working when out of nowhere I started to hear honking and cheering, and right away I went online to check who won the election. Once I saw Biden had one won, it made sense why people were honking. I go outside and see people were in the cars still honking and popping out their car windows screaming in joy.”

Shanna Valdez, born and raised in New York, said, “Before the election, I had told everyone I knew to go out and vote, I had told them it was important and every vote makes a difference. Although everyone has different political beliefs, I knew we had to do something to get our current President out of office.”

Christine Anderson, born and raised in Brooklyn, said, “I’m glad Biden took the win. I was waiting anxiously and continuously looking at the results to see if anything had changed, but no, it kept saying 264, and I was thinking, what’s taking so long. I was woken up by the news of Biden’s win, and I felt so relieved.”

Linsee Hopkins, a Buffalo resident, said, “The wait to find out who would be our next president left me impatient. I would look about every hour or two, to see if anything had changed.

This election for me was very important, I knew people who couldn’t vote, and I knew my vote counted and I could make the change not only for them but for the U.S. Biden’s win is for the better.”

What celebrities had to say about Biden’s win

Chrissy Teigen posted a video on Instagram alongside her husband John Legend dancing to the song “FTD” by YG & Nipsey Hussle and tagging President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Donald J Trump Jr, and Jarred Kushner. Chrissy Trigen and John Legend, took the street in West Hollywood with a cruise to celebrate the democratic win.

Mindy Kaling tweeted, “Crying and holding my daughter, look, baby, she looks like us,” referring to Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Demi Lavato as well spoke out about Biden’s win stating, “Today we celebrate the millions of Americans who overcame barriers to the ballot box, mobilized their communities and voted in record-breaking numbers. This is our election, and we won together.”

Lady Gaga also took Twitter and tweeted, “@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen.

Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1st female VP elect to the White House. Also, way to go, PA.”

Many other celebrities congratulated Biden, such as Khloe Kardashian, Ariana Grande, LeBron James, Former President Barack Obama, and Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz.