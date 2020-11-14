Veteran’s Day observed around the world

Veteran’s Day happens every year on Nov. 11 to honor those who have served to protect this country.

Veteran’s Day started with a strange coincidence. In 1921 an unknown soldier was buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Similar ceremonies happened earlier in England and France. Unknown soldiers were buried in each nation’s highest place of honor.

Each memorial of these unknown soldiers took place on Nov. 11. This day was soon known as “Armistice Day.” According to The Origins of Veterans Day, “These memorial gestures all took place on Nov. 11, giving universal recognition to the celebrated ending of World War 1 fighting at 11 am, Nov. 11, 1918 (the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.”

Most countries around the world celebrate Veteran’s Day to honor those who have fought for us. Many Americans know someone personally who has fought in the war and to celebrate them, they might have a little barbecue party for them.

Every country celebrates Veteran’s Day their own way. Some even have different names for it. Both Canada and Australia call it “Remembrance Day,” and Britain celebrates its own “Remembrance Day” on a Sunday that falls closest to the 11th.

A fun fact for animal lovers, you will be happy to know we also celebrate the canines who have protected and served. They have their own Veteran’s Day on March 13, save the date.

As it has been stated before, many countries celebrate Veteran’s Day very differently. In Britain, they call it Remembrance Day, and every year, according to the Royal Family, “The Queen leads the whole nation in remembering those who have died in world wars and conflicts.

In a ceremony at the Cenotaph, the focal point of the nation’s homage, Members of the Royal Family unite with others in the thousands of similar ceremonies across the UK and worldwide in holding two minutes of silence at 11 am.”

In Canada, Remembrance Day is not a national legal holiday in Canada, but they participate. The Statutory Holidays Canada states, “In Canada, it is a federal statutory holiday. All government buildings fly the Canadian flag this day and remember those who fought for Canada during a two-minute silence at 11 a.m.

Many people wear poppies before and on Remembrance Day to show their respect and support for Canadian troops.”

Veterans Day is intended to honor and thank all military personnel who served the United States in all wars in the United States of America, particularly living Veterans.

Parades and church services mark it, and in many places, the American flag is hung at half-mast. A two minute period of silence is held at 11 a.m. As we all know, most schools and some places of work are closed to celebrate those who have served.

They all seem to have the same way of honoring these brave veterans for each of these countries, with two minutes of silence at 11 a.m and poppy flowers. Poppy flowers have a surprising meaning to them. Poppies are often the symbol of sleep, peace and death.

Poppies earned a new symbol for Veterans day because of a World War 1 poem “In Flanders Fields.” This poem’s opening line indicates that the first flowers to grow on soils of the dead soldiers were Poppy flowers.

Traditionally many people use red poppies for Veterans Day, but there has been some debate because some viewed that has a political symbol of war and conflict.

So some groups have adopted white poppies as an alternative to red poppies. The white poppy represents a lasting commitment to peace and the belief that war should not be celebrated or glamorized.

The two minutes of silence that everyone seems to do on Nov. 11 represents the remembrance of the two wars that have passed.

Veterans day is a day to honor and celebrate those who have risked their lives for our country. It may seem hard to celebrate because we are still in a pandemic, but that shouldn’t stop you from thanking a Veteran you may see on the street or even just paying for their meal.

Make sure to show your appreciation to those who served us in the wars, a simple thank you, or if you do throw a barbecue party for them, make sure you stay safe and protect the ones that protected us.