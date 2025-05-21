Affordable housing on the rise in Desert Hot Springs

Two new affordable housing developments are advancing in Desert Hot Springs, promising to bring a total of 231 affordable units to the growing city and addressing an urgent need for accessible housing in the Coachella Valley.

The first of the two projects, Crossings on Camino Campanero, is being developed by Blieu Companies and will consist of 64 apartment units spread across four buildings. The project will also include a community building with a management and leasing office, laundry facilities, and a lounge for residents. Additional planned amenities include a swimming pool, a garden, dedicated spaces for teens, a playground, and barbecue areas—features designed to foster a sense of community among residents.

The apartment complex will be built on five acres of vacant land just north of Camino Campanero and east of Palm Drive, within walking distance of Mission Springs Park, the Desert Hot Springs Library, nearby schools, and several retail shops. The development is targeted at low-income households, with eligibility based on income levels between 30% and 60% of the area median income. For Riverside County, a two-person household would qualify with an income between $24,930 and $49,800, while a four-person household would need to earn between $31,170 and $62,340.

Residents will have the option to choose between one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. According to a city staff report, the buildings will be constructed with a modern aesthetic influenced by mid-century architecture, aligning with Desert Hot Springs’ design preferences for new developments in this part of the city.

While the city initially designated the site for 125 affordable units in its housing element—the planning document cities must submit to the state to show how they intend to meet long-term housing needs—the city council recently approved a zoning change to allow the developer to build only 64. The remaining 61 units will now be reassigned to another affordable housing project in progress.

That second project, Park Lane Homes, received unanimous approval from the Desert Hot Springs Planning Commission and has garnered strong community support. Located just a short distance away at the northeast corner of Palm Drive and Park Lane, Park Lane Homes will bring 167 new affordable housing units to the area.

Developed by Adobe Communities, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, Park Lane Homes will be built on a 7.54-acre parcel of land. The project will feature one-, two-, and three-story buildings containing a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. In total, the development will include 222 parking spaces, landscaped courtyards, ground-floor laundry facilities, and a community swimming pool. An 11,000-square-foot early childhood education center will also be part of the complex, along with a public park for residents and the wider neighborhood.

Travis Clark, the city’s community development director, noted that Desert Hot Springs is working to assist the developer in addressing key infrastructure challenges—specifically those related to securing water and sewer access to the site. In an additional effort to help the project succeed, the city has agreed to defer development impact fees, which builders would typically be required to pay upfront, for a period of 55 years. This decision was met with mixed reactions; while the city council supported the move, Mayor Pro Tem Gary Gardner was the sole dissenting voice, expressing concerns that waiving the fees could affect essential public services like police and fire departments.

“I think it’s great that we have more affordable housing coming to our city. I think this will provide another resource for lower income families that are trying to make a living”, stated Desert Hot Springs resident, Gloria Quesada.

According to the city’s housing element, Desert Hot Springs has 451 affordable units either approved or under development, leaving a shortfall of 653 units that are still needed. These two projects—especially Park Lane Homes—represent significant steps toward bridging that gap.

Public review for Park Lane Homes’ environmental documentation, specifically a Mitigated Negative Declaration, will run from March 28 to April 17, 2025. During this period, residents and agencies can submit written feedback to Patricia Villagomez, the city’s Principal Planner.

As Desert Hot Springs continues to grow, both Crossings on Camino Campanero and Park Lane Homes reflect a strategic effort to balance development with affordability, addressing the state’s housing mandate while offering a higher quality of life for low-income families in the region.

For more information about this topic, please visit The City of Desert Hot Springs’ official website.