COD students balance enthusiasm, adjustments as semester begins

Brenda Vargas, Editor-In-ChiefSeptember 26, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Photograph of the College of the Desert homepage

With the new semester underway at College of the Desert, students are settling into campus life, either establishing new routines or picking up where they left off. Friendships are rekindled, schedules are set, and by the fourth week, enthusiasm is evident. Some students are eager to engage with new classes and academic pursuits, while others look forward to joining clubs, attending events or making the most of a fresh start.

Classes began Tuesday, Sept. 2. Enrollment remains open for the fall 2025 semester, so students can still adjust their schedules and explore campus opportunities. One major upcoming event is Club Rush, set for Tuesday, Sept. 30, at the Indio campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday, Oct. 1, at the Palm Desert campus outdoor amphitheater during the same hours.

Another important event is the upcoming Transfer Fair on Monday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Close to 40 representatives from U.S. campuses, Cal States, private colleges, trade schools and the U.S. Army will be on campus to assist students with their future education plans. The fair enables students to ask questions, gather information, and prepare for their next steps after graduating from COD. 

While many students are excited for what comes ahead, some have faced challenges adjusting to the new semester. A common concern has been the limited availability of in-person classes, particularly for certain programs, leaving students with mostly online or e-learning course options. For those who prefer face-to-face learning and a more comprehensive campus experience, this shift has made the transition into the semester more challenging.   

“Yeah, one of them is on the 29th, so it’s coming up, and it’s my film class, which sucks because it’s also an online class,” said Alma Escobedo, a second-year student at College of the Desert. “I do better in person, so it’s been harder to adjust.”  

“The communication portion is really bad sometimes,” she continued, “For my class right now, one of the videos we were asked to watch doesn’t show what the instructor is explaining 

As the semester progresses, students at COD have even more opportunities to connect and grow. There are many upcoming events, including Undocumented Student Week in October, as well as extensive support from counselors. Whether discovering new clubs, planning educational goals, or building a campus community, students can thrive academically, socially, and personally. 

The coming months are shaping up to be full of ways to get involved and enjoy all that College of the Desert has to offer. For a full list of upcoming activities, students can check the COD events calendar. 

About the Contributor
Brenda Vargas
Brenda Vargas, Editor-In-Chief
Brenda Vargas is a journalism major with aspirations of becoming a writer and transferring to a four-year university. She is passionate about storytelling and strives to uphold integrity and trust in her work. With a commitment to truth and accuracy, Brenda hopes to make a meaningful impact as a journalist.