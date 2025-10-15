The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Chaparral
The Chaparral
A Crime Worth Watching: ‘Caught Stealing’

Isaiah Moreno-Garcia, Staff ReporterOctober 15, 2025
Photo courtesy of Evan Agostini/Invision/AP — Nikita Kukushkin, from left, Matt Smith, Regina King, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), Darren Aronofsky, and Liev Schreiber attend the premiere of “Caught Stealing” at Regal Union Square on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in New York.

Director Darren Aronofsky’s newest film, “Caught Stealing,” perfectly captures the essence of a crime thriller, yet it’s the bloody twists that really throw you for a loop.

Based on the crime novel by Charlie Huston, which takes place in the 2000s, the film is set in September 1998. It uses the setting of New York in the 90s to fit into Aronofsky’s style of direction and use that setting as a backdrop to highlight the themes of trauma, guilt, and emotional healing. 

Austin Butler leads the film, bringing his absolute A-Game to his performance as Hank, a former talented high-school baseball player whose dreams of going pro were shattered by an injury. With that trauma in his mind, he now aimlessly bartends in the Lower East Side of New York while being the world’s biggest San Francisco Giants fan, the only one possibly rivaling him is his mother, who is only heard on the phone throughout the film until the end of the movie. 

Photo courtesy of AP Images/Evan Agostini. Austin Butler, left, and Zoe Kravitz attend the premiere of “Caught Stealing” at Regal Union Square on Aug. 26, 2025, in New York.

Alongside Butler, the film star Zoe Kravitz, Hank’s paramedic girlfriend, Yvonne, uses her skills when Hank is attacked and needs aid. Her role is somewhat smaller than expected for an actress with her talent, but it serves a purpose in the film. Hank’s neighbor, British punk rock guy Russ (played by Matt Smith), looks unrecognizable in a punk mohawk, and leaves town after a family emergency. The real trouble starts when Hank reluctantly agrees to watch Russ’s cat, Bud. It is then that we realize that Russ is in some deep trouble with some terrifying Russian gangsters who believe Russ stole from them, yet they are in their own mess with some Hasidic gangsters (Liev Schreiber and Vincent D’Onofrio).

With a stellar supporting cast, Regina King plays the detective Hank calls for help after a run-in with the Russian gang led by Bad Bunny (Benito Martinez Ocasio) and his henchmen. This catastrophe leads to violent beatings and murders as Hank tries to make sense of the situation that is unfolding around him, and with Russ’s return, the story starts to twist even more. 

Austin Butler captivated the audience with one of the best performances of his career, as he brought this character to life, showing Hank’s sacrifices and his being pushed to the physical and mental limits as the situation escalates around him. Butler’s wide-eyed charm not only evokes sympathy in viewers but also allows them to enjoy watching his character gain a sense of purpose, overcome his trauma, and confront his guilt. 

This film is an exciting watch that captivates the viewer when least expected, while visually synchronistic with other Aronofsky films like “Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan” and “The Wrestler,” it stands out in his body of work, as he’s able to make even the darkest atmosphere seem vibrant in this film. This has been one of my most exciting and thrilling watches of the year, and hopefully, Aronofsky can work with Austin Butler again for another exciting adventure. 

About the Contributor
Isaiah Moreno-Garcia
Isaiah Moreno-Garcia, Staff Reporter
Isaiah Moreno-Garcia is entering his second year at COD as a journalism major. He plans to pursue a career in film and media journalism and transfer to a 4-year university next fall. Isaiah enjoys reading about comic books featuring heroes like Nightwing and Superboy, and also watches films in my free time and takes photographs.