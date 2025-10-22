The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
Emmys 2025 mark a groundbreaking year for television

Isaiah Moreno-Garcia, Staff ReporterOctober 22, 2025
Photo courtesy of AP/ Richard Shotwell. Hannah Einbinder, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for “Hacks,” left, and Jean Smart, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for “Hacks,” in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 2025 Emmys had a phenomenal show this year, with many newcomers taking home awards. Whether it’s the brand new comedy “The Studio” winning countless awards or actor Owen Cooper receiving an award for his work in the Netflix limited series “Adolescence,” this year’s Emmys were a standout.

The Apple TV+ show “The Studio” demolished the comedy category, taking home a total of 13 Emmy awards, including outstanding comedy series and winning for its very first season, with a second season announced to come in May. Seth Rogen won the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series, as well as the awards for outstanding directing for a comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series. Rogen is one of the biggest standouts of the night due to his amazing comedy with an outstanding cast and some of the biggest faces in Hollywood as guest roles in the show. It’s no surprise that “The Studio” took home so many awards.

Comedy Series “Hacks” has been holding the award of best lead actress in a comedy series for the past couple of years, with actress Jean Smart winning the award for every season the show has It’s no surprise why; her portrayal of “Deborah Vance” is phenomenal and is one of the best characters in recent comedy TV. With this year being no different, Smart was awarded her fourth Emmy for this role. Alongside Smart, Actress Hannah Einbinder won her very first Emmy for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.” Einbinder’s speech went viral for advocating against ICE and for speaking out for Palestine.

Photo courtesy of AP/Richard Shotwell. Owen Cooper, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for “Adolescence,” in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Breaking records was the limited Netflix TV series “Adolescence,” which won a total of eight Emmys, with Owen Cooper becoming the youngest male Emmy winner in any acting category. He received the award for best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his portrayal of “Jamie Miller.” Alongside Cooper, Co-stars Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty received awards for lead actor and supporting actresses in a limited or anthology series. This Netflix show was predicted to sweep its category, and it absolutely did, and was by far one of the most deserving awards of the night. To finish off the limited series awards was fan favorite actresses Cristian Milioti, who won for her work in the DC Show “The Penguin,” taking the award of lead actress for her portrayal of the comic book character “Sofia Falcone.” Milioti not only embodied the character from the pages of the comics but was quite the scene stealer throughout the show.

In the drama category, “The Pitt” won three Emmy’s including best drama series, which shocked audiences when it won over the likes of “Severance” and “The White Lotus.” Star Noah Wyle won the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. Alongside Wyle, co-star Katherine LaNasa won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series. To finish off the Drama Category are actors Britt Lower and Trammel Tillman, both of whom won their awards for their work in “Severance” as an outstanding lead actress and an outstanding supporting actor.

However, the most controversial part of the night wasn’t about a certain person receiving an award but rather a segment where host Nate Bargatze said he would donate $100,000, with the amount increasing if the winners would keep their acceptance speech under 45 seconds. While many speeches went over the time mark and which caused a big reaction on social media with many viewers describing the segment as rude and insensitive, Bargatze, CBS, and Award winners ended up donating a total of $350,000 to charity.

About the Contributor
Isaiah Moreno-Garcia
Isaiah Moreno-Garcia, Staff Reporter
Isaiah Moreno-Garcia is entering his second year at COD as a journalism major. He plans to pursue a career in film and media journalism and transfer to a 4-year university next fall. Isaiah enjoys reading about comic books featuring heroes like Nightwing and Superboy, and also watches films in my free time and takes photographs.