The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
Categories:

Kershaw to retire after 2025 season, ending a legendary Dodgers career

Victor Godinez, Sports ReporterOctober 12, 2025
Photo courtesy of AP/John Froschauer. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw makes his final pitch before exiting the game during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sept. 28, 2025, in Seattle.

Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw pitched his final regular-season game on Sept. 19, 2025, after announcing a day earlier that he plans to retire at the end of the season.

For years, retirement rumors surrounded Kershaw, but the Los Angeles Dodgers made it official this time, confirming that the 2025 season will be his last. His announcement comes as another Los Angeles icon, Anže Kopitar of the NHL’s Kings, also retires after a 20-year career. Both athletes leave behind legacies that place them alongside L.A. legends such as Kobe Bryant, Wayne Gretzky, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kershaw spent all 15 seasons of his Major League Baseball career with the Dodgers, winning two World Series championships, most recently in 2024. He has long been considered one of the greatest pitchers in franchise history and his record backs that up.

Career Accolades

Story continues below advertisement

Kershaw is an 11-time National League All-Star, one of only 25 pitchers to win an NL MVP Award, and one of just 11 pitchers to win both the MVP and Cy Young Award in the same season.

Earlier this season, he recorded his 3,000th career strikeout, joining an elite group of only 20 pitchers in MLB history to reach that mark. Kershaw also holds the Dodgers’ franchise record for strikeouts (3,045), surpassing Don Sutton’s 2,696. In the postseason, he ranks first among Dodgers pitchers with 213 strikeouts, placing him second all-time in MLB playoff history.

He also captured the 2011 pitching Triple Crown and a Gold Glove Award, achievements that further cement his place as one of the most dominant and consistent pitchers of his generation.

What Does Clayton Kershaw Leave Behind for LA Fans?

Kershaw leaves a great legacy that should earn him a first-ballot Hall of Fame induction, and many Dodger fans adore him.

Kershaw made his debut on May 24, 2008, against the St. Louis Cardinals, and has had all Dodger fans behind him ever since. Kershaw has set the example of loyalty to the city of L.A., demonstrating what can be honored with such loyalty. Kershaw is set to pitch in the Bullpen in the 2025 postseason moving forward. Although he won’t likely start in the playoffs, after all the years that Kershaw carried the Dodgers behind his back, the Dodgers will look to do the same for the rest of the playoffs in hopes that they can send Clayton Kershaw to retirement as a 2-time World Series Champion.

Whether Kershaw plans to become a coach or trainer for an MLB team remains a mystery, but the L.A. legend has cemented a legacy that will take a while to surpass, but will never be forgotten.  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Photo courtesy of AP/David Becker – Terence Crawford, left, punches Canelo Alvarez during an undisputed super middleweight championship boxing match, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Is Canelo’s reign nearing its end?
Photo courtesy of AP Images/Tony Gutierrez. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) leaves the mound followed by a team staff member after suffering an unknown injury in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, April 20, 2025.
Pitching becoming a problem for Dodgers
Photo courtesy of (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). A graphic is shown after the Cleveland Browns select Shedeur Sanders in round 5 on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 26, 2025 in Green Bay.
Why did Shedeur Sanders slip to the 5th Round?
Photo courtesy of Icon Sportswire via AP Images/John Cordes. Novak Djokovic (SRB) serving during an ATP tennis match played on March 8, 2025 at the BNP Paribas Open played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA.
The BNP Paribas Open 2025 returns to Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
Photo courtesy of AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez. The San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama dunks past Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro during the NBA All-Star basketball game Feb. 16, 2025, in San Francisco.
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game was disastrous
Photo Courtesy of COD athletics. Volleyball game between College of the Desert and Victor Valley.
College of the Desert sports winter recap
About the Contributor
Victor Godinez
Victor Godinez, Sports Reporter
Victor Godinez is a first-year journalism student at College of the Desert who will focus heavily on sporting events at COD and nationally. His goal is to obtain his degree in journalism and become a sports analyst one day. Victor grew up playing and watching sports, but his greatest passion is writing articles and discussing sports games, rumors, and relevant sports news.