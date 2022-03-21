NFL experiences craziest offseason ever

The landscape of the NFL has vastly changed within the last week. Blockbuster trades and big signings sent shock waves throughout the league as it looks more different than ever before.

To start the off-season frenzy, on March 8, the Denver Broncos agreed to send quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks (2022 ninth overall and 2023), two second-round picks (2022 40th overall and 2023), a 2022 fifth-rounder to the Seahawks for Russell Wilson and a 2022 fourth-rounder. This goes down as one of the biggest trades in NFL history. The Broncos were able to finally trade for the quarterback they needed to complete their offense and to be able to compete in a tough AFC West. With this trade, the Broncos can be considered legitimate Super Bowl contenders in the 2022 season. For the Seahawks, this solidifies that they are looking to rebuild to compete for another championship.

Keeping things in the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers were able to extend Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million deal. The Chargers have solidified their wide receiver two and their biggest deep threat until 2025. This gives Justin Herbert the same tools that allowed the Chargers to be a top-five offense in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, the Chargers made a blockbuster deal. The Chargers traded away a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-rounder to the Chicago Bears for edge rusher Khalil Mack. The Chargers will also be inheriting the rest of Mack’s three-year, $63.9 million contract. However, that is a small price to pay for an elite player. With their run defense being at the bottom of the league, it should change quickly. This gives the Chargers both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack coming off the edge, a deadly combination. Similar to the Broncos, the Chargers are shaping up to be a team to have a shot at a Super Bowl.

Shifting gears and moving to the NFC, the Green Bay Packers, and Aaron Rodgers have finally ended the drama. It was rumored for a while that Rodgers would possibly be traded. It had been known that Rodgers was quite unhappy with Green Bay’s front office and how they treated the star quarterback. However, Rodgers has agreed to stay in Green Bay with him signing a three extension which includes $150 million. This makes Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL. With that move, the Packers quickly applied the franchise tag to superstar receiver Davante Adams. However, it has been reported that Adams will not play for the Packers under the tag and that both sides are far from negotiations. A lot remains to be seen in Green Bay as the front office struggles with another one of their stars.

The newly named Washington Commanders decided to get in on the quarterback market by acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts gave the Wentz experiment one season before deciding it was best to move on from the ex-MVP. Indy also got a nice haul with a 2022 third-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder. This will leave the Colts looking for a new suitor at quarterback in either the draft or trade. The Commanders, however, will now have upgraded from fan-favorite Taylor Heinicke. Wentz does not seem like a long-term solution; however, he appears to be a guy to bridge the gap for a better quarterback for the Commanders in the coming years.

The greatest to ever do it came out of retirement this last Sunday to put a cherry on top of this hectic week. Tom Brady has decided to come back for his 23rd season in the NFL and instantly makes the Buccaneers favorites to contend for a Super Bowl. “These past two months, I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote on Twitter. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.” Not only does Brady coming back shake up the league, but it will heavily affect the decisions of Bucs free agents Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette. This will give the NFC nightmares as they will have to compete with the best for at least one more season.