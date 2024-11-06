The Student News Site of College of the Desert

COD falls to Victor Valley in hard-fought Homecoming game

Aramis Rivera, Editor in ChiefNovember 6, 2024
Dale Beck
Photo courtesy of Dale Beck. Victor Valley is attempting to steal the ball from COD player, Michael Jenkins, Jr.

College of the Desert’s football team hosted it’s annual Homecoming game on Saturday, Nov. 2, a yearly event that brings together students, alumni and families. Originally scheduled for Oct. 12 at 1 p.m., but was postponed due to excessive heat.

The game kicked off at 5 p.m. on the Robert Boone Field, where the weather was perfect for a football game, with the temperature at 76 degrees. As the night progressed, temperatures began to drop.

In attendance were 1,178 fans, cheering on the Roadrunners. In the first quarter, the Roadrunners took the lead scoring 10-0 against Victor Valley. The crowd was energized as the Roadrunners made their mark on the scoreboard.

However, the momentum shifted in the second quarter when Victor Valley was playing in the second half strong. The score was from 6-9.

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Aramis Rivera.

The game continued to be competitive, with both teams pushing to score. In third quarter, there was a close battle between both teams fighting to take the lead.

The score was 7-7, as the Roadrunners worked to push through and score again. Unfortunately, the outcome was not what the Roadrunners had hoped for.

In the fourth quarter, Victor Valley secured the victory with their strong performance, outscoring the Roadrunners 14-0 and finishing the game with the score of 27-26.

“Even though roadrunners didn’t win, I’m still proud of our team as they left everything on the field” said Jazmin Ramirez, a College of the Desert student.

According to COD Athletics, Several players stood out during the game.

Player Highlights of the Game:

  • Kristian Verdun: The sophomore defensive end had a total of 8 tackles, including a 6 yard sack that happened in the third quarter. Verdun also collected 3 quarterback hurries.
  • Dylan Armendariz: With his second longest field goal of the season, a 40-yarder, the sophomore kicker scored 8 points. He also made 2 touchbacks and 6 kickoffs for 349 yards.
  • Thomas Ansley: Freshman quarterback excelled, achieving season highs with 196 rushing yards and scoring 3 touchdowns, including a 76 yard run that happened early in the third quarter. Ansley also earned 122 yards on 14 of 30 throws.

 

The Roadrunners will play their next game away against West LA on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. Their final home game of the season is scheduled for Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. For information on purchasing tickets, visit https://www.codathletics.com/landing/index

DRB_1386-NEF_DxO_DeepPRIME-topaz-denoise-sharpen copyaa copy 2bbb
Dale Beck
Photo courtesy of Dale Beck. COD player, Michael Jenkins Jr. is trying to catch the ball.

 

