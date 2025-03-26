The Student News Site of College of the Desert

Review: Monster Hunter Wilds

Ivan Arana, Game ReviewerMarch 26, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Ivan Arana from his PlayStation 5 Pro of Monster Hunter Wilds

What can be said about the latest entry in Capcom’s Monster Hunter Series: Monster Hunter Wilds? It’s well known by now the title broke records, having sold 8 million units in three days. Why you may ask? I can really surmise some of the greater aspects although having played the beta by myself and at least the first few chapters online with friends – I’m not convinced that Capcom nor Monster Hunter is deserving of all the hype it’s been receiving the past month.

However, let me start by saying there is still a lot to love here. The game features an action-role playing gameplay style wherein players assume the role of a hunter belonging to the Avis unit. This unit is tasked with learning the truth about the appearance of your young companion Nata and the magnificent beast The White Wraith. All of this is set within the aesthetically pleasing Forbidden Lands, and its dilapidated biomes of which you’ll find yourself traversing.

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Ivan Arana. Photo from his PlayStation 5 Pro of Monster Hunter Wilds

The push here is to make these environment’s feel lived in and Capcom achieves this through the use of their in game weather system’s producing sandstorms, heavy rains and fire. All of which your battles will take place within. Not only will these weather changes affect your traversal but they will affect the ways that beasts react and behave causing them to become more insatiable and unpredictable in a state of inclemency.

Weather and beast aside, You’ll choose from a selection of fourteen distinct weapon types. Partially I feel this is where the game misses its mark. While the variety is an appreciated touch, from a selection of longswords, broadswords, weapons that transform, to bowguns; The combo selection with these weapons is a bit restrictive and limited. Within each number battles I forayed in I found myself, a beginner, granted, doing the same moves over and over again. It was a recipe for repetitive play. 

Story continues below advertisement
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Ivan Arana from his PlayStation 5 Pro of Monster Hunter Wilds

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

What is rewarding and some consider to be the highlight of Monster Hunter Wilds is the ability to upgrade your gear. You’ll be collecting monster parts each kill and in turn use those parts to upgrade your weapons and armor; Some other nice touches include the game’s customizability including the early character customization, being able to customize your cute Palico’s equipment (a cat that wields a weapon and fights alongside you) and being able to change the color of your rideable Bird Wyvern the Seikret.

While Monster Hunter Wilds is not my personal favorite from Capcom, I can admit that there is something for the more hardcore players out there. Particularly those who enjoy the grind of defeating monsters, collecting their parts and cashing out for more powerful gear. If that sounds like your jam you’ll find yourself in good company with the millions of others enjoying the game this month and likely for the foreseeable future.

Ivan Arana
Ivan Arana, Game Reviewer
Ivan Arana is pursuing an Associate’s Degree in Journalism at the College of the Desert, fueled by a passion for electronic entertainment. His goal is to specialize in video game journalism, combining his love for gaming with his journalistic aspirations.