Nostalgia blends with modern style in Digimon Story: Time Stranger

With Digimon Story: Time Stranger releasing this month, I decided to try out the brand-new demo ahead of launch. The game is Bandai Namco’s latest entry in the Digimon Story series. While I don’t have deep experience with previous story titles, I was immediately drawn to this one thanks to its impressive presentation and, of course, the inclusion of the Digimon cast.

My history with Digimon goes all the way back to childhood. I still remember tuning in a week too early for the U.S. premiere in anticipation. From then on, I was hooked, watching every new episode as it aired with my school friends.

Bandai Namco has put real care into this title. The animations feel flashy, the battle music drives the action, and the overall presentation is polished. Combat follows a traditional turn-based RPG format where players must learn to exploit enemy weaknesses. The core typing system is straightforward. Vaccine beats Virus, Virus beats Data, and Data beats Vaccine. On top of this triangle, Digimon also have elemental attributes such as Fire, Water, Plant, Earth, Wind, Electric, Light, and Dark, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. For example, Water is strong against Fire but weak against Plant, while Light and Dark oppose each other directly.

The demo lets you play as a male or female protagonist, Dan Yuki or Kanan Yuki, agents of the secret organization ADAMAS, specializing in investigating and solving anomalous phenomena. You begin by exploring an abandoned subway station and selecting your Digimon partner from Gomamon, Patamon, or DemiDevimon. For my playthrough, I chose DemiDevimon for his cute yet edgy bat-like appearance, which allows him to attack multiple Digimon with his virus-based techniques.

Story continues below advertisement

Players accumulate scan data by defeating wild Digimon, which grants the ability to recruit them into their roster. A 100 percent scan yields normal results, while a 200 percent scan produces stronger Digimon upon creation. Players also engage in two unique boss encounters, which will excite avid fans of the series without spoiling them. As you advance through the structure, you are joined by another ally and the familiar Digimon Biyomon, who gives you the ability to fly across a broken bridge to meet your ally, Inori Misono.

Some of the unique additions to this title include the bond and personality system, where Digimon poses questions to players that influence their personalities and affect their battle stats. The Fast React mechanic rewards timed inputs. Lastly, the Adventure Trial allows players to sample several powerful Digimon allies in Illiad, the Digital World’s hub.

So far, the demo makes a strong case for Digimon Story: Time Stranger as a worthy new entry in the Digimon Story line. It balances nostalgia with modern flair, and I am excited to see how the full game expands on this foundation. With the title now released, players can explore the full story, interact with more Digimon, and see how the additional gameplay systems play out in practice.