Silent Hill F experiments with action in horror gaming

Ivan Arana, Game ReviewerOctober 31, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Ivan. Arana. A photo of Silent Hill F.

Following last year’s highly acclaimed Silent Hill 2 Remake, Silent Hill F had a lot to live up to. Though my history with the series is not extensive, I am familiar with its most recent outing and can say that this title, while tapping into unfamiliar territory, nearly checks all the survival-horror boxes.

Publisher Konami decided to set this psychological title in 1960s Japan. Silent Hill F takes place in the mountain town of Ebisugaoka, replacing Silent Hill 2’s foggy streets with temples, schools, and rural environments. Players take on the role of Shimizu Hinako, a young student whose life is changed in her hometown following the spread of an unknown and malignant force. What I can say, however, is that some of the environments are striking, melding classical Japanese architecture with grotesque horror creatures.

Ebisugaoka itself is the game’s greatest achievement. The world feels alive, from flower petals floating through empty streets to faint whispers echoing in abandoned classrooms. The sound design enhances every moment, using silence as effectively as music. Exploration is slow but rewarding. The counterpart to the real-world Ebisugaoka is a haunting, surreal dimension often referred to as the “Dark Shrine,” a dreamlike realm built around traditional Japanese architecture and ritual space. In this world, Hinako moves from wooden houses and narrow alleyways, shrine complexes and temple halls that twist, filled with its creatures.

Combat leans more methodical while staying action-heavy. Hinako relies on improvised weapons such as steel pipes, baseball bats, and kitchen knives, each degrading over time and forcing players to think carefully before striking. Resource management becomes a key element here. With melee tools breaking easily, each encounter feels high-stakes. Dodging and precise timing are essential, though responsiveness can feel inconsistent, and some enemies react unpredictably to hits. It should also be noted that Silent Hill F introduces a sanity meter, which drains when using the Focus mechanic or facing enemies. If it depletes, Hinako becomes vulnerable, and her health may start to deplete. Moreover, the game features dream-like sequences wherein Hinako can adopt more powerful weapons, such as the traditional Japanese naginata, to face stronger foes.

Despite its flaws, Silent Hill F succeeds in atmosphere and storytelling. The game expands the series’ visuals and delivers an improved combat system, but its pacing and puzzle design hold it back from greatness. Compared to the tightly crafted Silent Hill 2 Remake, this new entry feels like a step backward. Ambitious, beautiful, but not entirely cohesive.

Silent Hill F doesn’t reinvent the genre, but it leaves an impression. It’s not as focused or consistent as Silent Hill 2 Remake, but it tries something new. Its combat elements are at the forefront, marking a clear shift for the series. Players expecting the familiar formula may find the emphasis on weapon durability and sanity management a bit off-putting. Still, it’s a direction that might appeal to newcomers or those curious about the series. It’s not perfect, but it’s a solid entry that shows Silent Hill still has room to experiment.

Ivan Arana
Ivan Arana, Game Reviewer
Ivan Arana is pursuing an Associate’s Degree in Journalism at the College of the Desert, fueled by a passion for electronic entertainment. His goal is to specialize in video game journalism, combining his love for gaming with his journalistic aspirations.