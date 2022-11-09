Houston+Astros+win+the+World+Series+4-2

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 to win their second title ever. Ever since the Astros sign-stealing scandal that was revealed in 2019, they were followed by boos and slander from fans and had to answer to the constant questioning of the media.

Instead of letting this eat away at them, the Astros put their heads down and let their game do the talking. They were able to return to the postseason in 2018 and were able to make three more World Series appearances. However, each time they came up just short in trying to prove that they could win without stealing signs. Now, all doubts have been erased.

“They were past it anyway,” said Dusty Baker, the Astros longtime manager. “It was the rest of the world that kept reminding them, [if] you know what I mean.”

This victory meant much more to Baker, who had never won a World Series. Baker has managed for 25 seasons and finally was able to catch that elusive World Series. At 73, Baker became the oldest manager to win a World Series title. Baker was hired to replace A.J. Hinch after the 2017 scandal. To his credit, he stabilized a clubhouse and took the team to five straight ALCS appearances and three World Series appearances.

Baker has to give a lot of credit to his bullpen. Houston’s bullpen was historically good during their dominant postseason run. The bullpen could pitch a postseason low in ERA, opponent average, on-base percentage, and the lowest WHIP. This kind of bullpen success is unparalleled, and it’s something that will be nearly impossible to replicate by any team.

Game six started with excellent pitching from Zach Wheeler; he pitched dominantly through five innings holding Houston to just two hits and a walk.

Astros starter Framber Valdez matched Wheeler, with his only blemish being a Kyle Schwarber solo home run in the sixth. In the bottom of the sixth, Wheeler allowed two hits and was replaced with reliever Jose Alvarado. Alvarado grooved a 2-1 sinker over the plate and Yordan Alvarez hit a titanic three-run blast to put Houston up 3-1. The game-sealing home run measured to be a whopping 450 feet. The Astros bullpen did their thing and three innings later, the Astros were 2022 world champions.

Houston was able to fly through the postseason with an 11-2 record, establishing themselves as one of the best in the league and a dynasty of this era. Fans and players may never be able to fully forget what happened in 2017, but there is nothing to take away from this title.