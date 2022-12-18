A+local+dance+team+wins+first+place+in+competition

Illlmazing is Coachella Valley’s only competitive dance team. It was established in 2015. They are made of two divisions which are youth(18<) & adults(18>), this month, the youth division traveled over seven hours away from home to compete in Norcal at the Onyx dance competition against multiple competitive teams from all over California. With the help of every dancer’s outstanding efforts, Illmazing was successful in accolading not only the best costume but also becoming the Onyx dance competition 1st place winner.

The team is Directed by Carlos Curley, Angel Mota, Mia Alexander, and Manuel Santos, who all spent over two months building the set that led the team to a win. The choreography was done mainly through directors and some mixes by Hollis. There are six different dances in this 5-minute routine, 1. Intro,2. Work, 5. Yg, & 6. Dior did by head director Carlos Curley, 3. Yikes by Alejandro Ortega, and 4. N95 by director Manuel Santos.

Once the set was built, these kids worked extremely hard for the following two and a half months of “pure training for them to be able to handle the movement of the set itself.” said Director Curley. Regularly it was about 10 hours a week of training at the studio Beyond the Beat in palm desert. Then comes hell week and it went to about 16-20 hours a week at the civic center parks. Hell week is the last week before a competition, where the set gets completely cleaned and sharpened to the previous step. These kids are doing this while still attending school every day and participating in other extracurricular activities.

Witnessing such talent, hard work, and the bond of this team is incredible. No one in the valley is competing like this, so if you or someone you know loves dance, illmazing will be having auditions in January 2023. Check out their Instagram @illmazingdancefam to stay up to date and possibly become a part of this fantastic team.