2023 MLB postseason starts off with a bang

The Major League Baseball started postseason games on Oct. 3 with eight teams participating in the wild-card games to earn a spot in the postseason. The eight teams were the Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies.

Along with the eight wild-card teams, there are four teams that secured a spot in the division series. Giving them a week off to prepare to play one of the teams in the wild-card. These four teams include:

Orioles with a season record of 101-61

Braves with a season record of 104-58

Astros with a season record of 90-72

Dodgers with a season record of 100-62

The Wild Card games would be smooth sailing for the four of the eight teams fighting for a spot in the division series as the Rangers, Diamondbacks, Twins and Phillies would all go 2-0 to grab their spot. The division series would pan out. The teams are:

Rangers vs. Orioles

Phillies vs. Braves

Twins vs. Astros

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

The division series would start pool play on Oct. 7 with all four games being played that day. There are high hopes for all teams as the Orioles would come off an outstanding 100-win season as well as the Dodgers and Braves having a 100-win season as well. Two teams would have smooth sailing through this round of playoffs as the Diamondbacks would 3-0 sweep the Dodgers and the Rangers 3-0 sweep over the Orioles. This would be a huge upset as the Dodgers and Orioles were two teams that had an outstanding regular season and high hopes for the postseason. The Astros/Twins and Phillies/Braves series would both end with a 3-1 series finish. With the Astros and Phillies advancing.

The League Championship Series would be played by Diamondbacks vs. Phillies and Astros vs. Rangers. The Rangers and Phillies would start the series hot going up 2-0. The Astros and Diamondbacks would take the next two games in their respective series making both series tied at 2-2. The Astros would take their first series lead making it 3-2. While the Phillies take back their series lead. That win would put the Diamondbacks and Rangers on the chopping blocks. With their backs against the wall needing to win to make a game seven happen the Rangers and Diamondbacks would do just that winning and tying the series back up at three a piece. With both series tied at 3, it all comes down to game seven to decide who goes to the World Series. The Astros and Rangers would be lobe-sided as the Rangers would score 11 runs to the Astros 4. Making the Rangers the American League Champions. The Diamondbacks and Phillies would have a much closer game with Diamondbacks scoring four runs to the Phillies 2. Making the Diamondbacks the National League Champions. Both teams going into the World Series had to play in the wild-card game and fought their way into the biggest stage.

Along with the impressive series win for both teams came the MVP of the series. The American League Championship Series MVP would be Adolis Garcia having a 1.293 OPS (on-base plus slugging) 5 Homerun and 15 RBI with a .357 average.

The National League Championship Series MVP would be Ketel Marte with an OPS of .987, a Batting Average of .387 and 4 doubles.

This year’s postseason would have two upset series and two teams that were not looked at being in the World Series talk. Who will come out on top? Who will be crowned the World Series Champions?