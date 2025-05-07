The Student News Site of College of the Desert

Why did Shedeur Sanders slip to the 5th Round?

May 7, 2025
Photo courtesy of (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). A graphic is shown after the Cleveland Browns select Shedeur Sanders in round 5 on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 26, 2025 in Green Bay.

NFL Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was widely projected as a first-round pick for the first round in this week’s NFL draft according to every major draft mock.

In 2024, the 23 year-old quarterback led his collegiate conference in passing percentage (71.8%), passing yards (4134), touchdowns (37), quarterback rating (168.2), and yards per game (318), while also earning a spot as a Heisman Trophy finalist. These impressive stats were no surprise to anyone who recognizes his last name.

Sanders’ father, Deion Sanders, is a Hall of Fame defensive back who is argued to be the greatest of all time in his respected position, along with being a notable MLB outfielder. Deion was also the head coach at both Jackson State and Colorado, where both of his sons played. In their time together in Colorado, the father-sons duo built a powerhouse team, alongside Heisman Winner Travis Hunter. Hunter is heavily credited in the Sanders brothers’ college success; being a two way star at his positions at wide receiver and corner back. Travis was selected second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 draft.

After the first round was complete, Sanders was still on the board. This came as a shock, since only a month prior, analysts were debating whether Sanders or Cam Ward will go number one overall to Tennessee; Ward ending up being the decision.

Day Two of the NFL Draft came and went, and still Sanders was not selected. By this time he had received a prank call from an unknown number at the time, claiming to be Saints General Manger Mickey Loomis. This call was received from a phone given to Sanders by the NFL, directly before the draft. This led to an investigation for the prank call. It was later revealed that the number was leaked by Atlanta Falcon’s defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Ulbrich’s 21-year-old son, Jax Ulbrich was the one behind the call. He admitted to taking the phone and sharing Sanders’ private information. Jeff Ulbrich came out with a statement, “We take full responsibility, my son and myself, and we will not be appealing the fine in any way. We will work hard to prove we are better than that.”

Later that day, Jax came out with a statement on his Instagram story, “On Friday night I made a tremendous mistake. Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful,” Ulbrich wrote. “I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.” This led to disciplinary action for both Jeff Ulbrich and the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons were fined $250,000 and Ulbrich himself $100,000 in response to the situation.

With the chaos surrounding Sanders the first two days of the draft, on day three he finally gets selected in the 5th round with the 144th overall pick. This led to the question: why was he selected so low? It was rumored by anonymous team executives that during the combine interview, Sanders’ attitude was undesirable to say the least. “I believe Shedeur approached these visits with teams as a recruiting trip versus a job interview,” an anonymous team executive told the Athletic. The same source suggested that Sanders’ refusal to hire an agent was the inevitable decision that cost him his draft stock. It was believed that Shedeur’s father Dion, was acting as his informal advisor.

Now that sanders is in the NFL, he has a chance to prove that he was selected below his talent’s worth. He will be battling in a quarterback room consisting of 18 year vet Joe Flacco, Former first round pick Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. With a struggling offensive line and weak receiver room in Cleveland, can Sanders be a future star in the NFL, or is he destined to fail like the many before him?

