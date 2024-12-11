College of the Desert Sports Winter Re-Cap

College sports are magical. The fans are so passionate about their school and team, and it truly shines during the games. College of the Desert is no different. Our students show a love for whatever sport their school is participating in. The best part about college sports is that they are year-round, so you will always get the chance to watch a team play. I digress, as it’s time to review how the seasons are shaking up for our school. Let’s get started.

Football

Ah yes, college football. Truly, a spectacle, as passionate college football fans around the nation love to watch their teams play every Saturday. College of the Desert has a great football team, the only issue being that the season starts when the weather is 120 degrees outside. With the temperature being what it is, it makes it impossible to play home games, especially in August. Knowing this, most of the games have been away. However, now we are moving in to the cooler months, so home games can be played and enjoyed.

Let’s get into the nitty-gritty, as I love statistics in sports. The Roadrunners are 2-8 this season, with them winning the last game of the season against Santa Ana 34-7. The Roadrunners have had a solid rotation of Quarterbacks. Thomas Ansley leads the team in passing yards with 525 yards. Thomas Ansley also leads the team in rush yards, with a tremendous 902 yards through the season. Dejon Packard leads the team in receiving yards with 412 yards.

Men’s Soccer

The COD Men’s Soccer team was consistently average this season, with a record of 8-10-2, with some key standout players. Once again, the fact that these players are practicing and playing through terrible weather conditions should be considered a feat in itself. It is a lot easier for me to write about soccer than for me to play soccer in this weather, so we must applaud them for that. The soccer team scored 19 goals this season, with the most coming from Aidan Brothers, who scored seven. Samual Guzman leads the team in saves, with an amazing 69.

Women’s Volleyball

Finally, a sport that can be played indoors.

The women’s Volleyball team is 13-10, with their conference record being 8-4. They finished the season on a 4 game winning streak, with the team finishing their season out on a strong note. Claire Thomas has been the standout performer for the team, with a close second being Alexia Siani-Rader. This team had an amazing season, and put the COD volleyball team on the map.

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team is a standout for our school. With a fantastic season record of 17-7-3, the team has been spectacular. For the first time ever, they are the inland empire athletic conference 2024 champions.

The team is 8-0-2 at home, which is an immaculate feat for the weather conditions they are playing in. Ximena Perez-Anguino leads the team in goals scored, with 11. Ana Rojas has been the primary goalkeeper for the team, with a remarkable 59 saves.

Men’s Basketball

Lastly, let’s talk about men’s basketball. They are not off to a strong start, with a record of 1-4, but they are hoping to start a winning streak soon. So far, Wilfred Weir is leading the team in PPG (points per game) with a whopping 22.6. Jamerson McClendon is leading the team in rebounds per game with a solid 7.2. Let’s see if they can turn their season back around.

The Roadrunners have been putting up quite the fight this semester, with every team putting up a great fight against their adversaries. The Women’s soccer team is leading the charge for the school, and we hope to see the other teams follow in their footsteps.