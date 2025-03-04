The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The BNP Paribas Open 2025 returns to Indian Wells Tennis Gardens

Sarah Ghazawi, Copy Editor March 4, 2025
Photo courtesy of Icon Sportswire via AP Images/John Cordes. Novak Djokovic (SRB) serving during an ATP tennis match played on March 8, 2025 at the BNP Paribas Open played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA.

The BNP Paribas Open 2025 has officially arrived at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens.  

The BNP Paribas Open is an annual professional tennis tournament founded in 1974 and held at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. Players from around the world come to compete for glory at the second-largest permanent tennis stadium in the world. The tournament is referred to as the fifth Grand Slam and is the second-largest tennis tournament in the United States. This year it began on March 2 and ends March 16. Notable players to keep an eye out for include Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. These players will go head-to-head to the final until the champions are crowned. 

When the tournament was first founded by Charlie Pasarell and Raymond Moore, former tennis pros, it was referred to as American Airlines Tennis Games. In 2000, it quickly gained popularity and found its permanent home when the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens was built. It has evolved into one of the most prestigious tennis events fostering some of the greatest tennis players such as Serena Williams and Roger Federer. In 2024, the tournament had a record attendance of almost 500,000 people. 

Here’s what to expect at the BNP Paribas Open 2025:

The tournament begins with the Qualifying Rounds from March 2-4. During these three days Men’s and Women’s compete for a spot in the main draw and get a ranking. Getting tickets for these days are the most accessible and go for as low as $10 for a grounds pass. This gives fans access to the venue and stadiums to watch a full day of matches and players practice for the main draw play. 

March 5 – 6 are the Opening Rounds. This is when the main draw begins. During these days you can expect to see the Men’s and Women’s first round play and doubles matches. Fans can choose to buy Stadium 1, Stadium 2, Stadium 3, or Grounds Pass tickets. The opening rounds give fans a chance to support local businesses and vendors while attending autograph sessions. 

March 7 –  9 is labeled the Middle Weekend. Things tend to start to pick up during this weekend with Seeded Players entering the draw. Defending champions like Carlos Alcaraz and top American stars like Coco Gauff take to the courts these days. Fans can purchase single session tickets to watch Second/Third Round Singles and Double matchups. For entertainment, fans can watch fireworks, live music, and more. Star players and legends of tennis make an appearance in Tennis Talks and Autograph Sessions. 

March 10 – 12 is the Second Week. The Second Week causes an increase in energy for the players. This is when players begin taking center with Third Round/Round of 16 matchups presenting seeded single players and double duos. Live music and entertainment are available for fans. 

March 13 is Quarterfinal Thursday. This is when the action and attention start rising. Four Men’s and Women’s singles quarterfinals take place as players play for a semifinal spot. The quarterfinal matches are split up in the biggest stadiums, Stadium 1 and Stadium 2. For fans, no non-reserved seating is available for Stadium 2 on this day. This is an exciting day fans do not want to miss. 

March 14 – 15 is the Final Weekend. During this weekend all eyes are on players in Stadium 1. On the 14th, Mixed Doubles Final/Men’s Doubles Final paired with the Women’s semifinals. On the 15th, the Women’s Doubles Final paired with both Men’s Semifinals in one session. Only stadium 1 day session tickets are available. 

March 16 is Championship Sunday. This is when the champions are crowned. Women’s and Men’s Singles Final takes place on this day. For fans who want to watch the champion ceremony, this is the day for you. 

The BNP Paribas Open 2025 at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens gives fans a chance to see their favorite tennis stars compete against each other. If you are a tennis fanatic or a sports enjoyer the BNP Paribas Open 2025 is a fun exciting way to watch tennis. 

About the Contributor
Sarah Ghazawi
Sarah Ghazawi, Copy Editor
Sarah is a first-year English major at College of the Desert determined to make use of her natural curiosity and writing skills. To further pursue her love of learning she plans on transferring to a four-year university.