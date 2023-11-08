WNBA: 2023 finals recap

With the 2023 WNBA Finals coming and going, the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty Battled out in a best-of-five, with one coming out victorious. Before heading into the finals, let me summarize how these two teams got here. The Las Vegas Aces, led by many key players like A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, and Candace Parker, would help in leading the team to the finals. Parker had the most wins ever in a season, finishing 34-6, sweeping the Chicago Sky in two games and sweeping the Dallas Wings in three games. They are clinching their ticket to the WNBA Finals. Then there was the New York Liberty, led By Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, finishing a solid season with 32-8, sweeping the Washington Mystics in three games and beating the Connecticut Sun in 4 games, which led to the big WNBA Finals Matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty.

In Game 1 of the finals in the first half, Liberty started by winning with a score of 25-22 while holding a three-point lead while it was slim. In the third quarter, the Aces started hot and ended the third quarter winning by seven. With a key block by Wilson blocking a shot by Courtney Vandersloot. With Plum and Jackie Young leading the Aces with 26 points, the Aces continued hot in the fourth quarter, winning the game 99-82, with Gray having a game-leading 9 assists. However, Jonquel Jones led the game with 10 rebounds and 16 Points, making her have the most Double-Doubles in WNBA Postseason History with seven.

In Game Two of the WNBA Finals, the Aces continued where they left off by leading by 19 points in the first quarter by winning 38-19. In the Second Quarter, Liberty answered right back, cutting the deficit to eight heading into Halftime, trailing 52-44. The Aces repeated what they did in game one, coming out strong in the second half by taking a 33-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. They continued by winning game two by a blowout, with the Aces winning 104-76. The Aces would have game leaders in points, assists and rebounds. Wilson led in points and rebounds, having 26 points and 15 rebounds, while Gray led the game again with 11 assists. The Aces had four double-digit scorers with Wilson (26), Plum (23), Young(24), and Gray(14). With the game two victory, the Las Vegas Aces are in great shape to win the series as they are one win away from taking it all as they travel for game three in Brooklyn.

In game three, there was a lot of Optimism for Vegas having a sweep in mind. As for New York, they wanted to keep the series going. In the first quarter, New York took a three-point lead, and in the second quarter, both teams went back and forth, with New York still keeping a three-point lead going into the half. In the third quarter, New York’s defense played the best they could and was a huge advantage for New York, only holding Vegas to ten points and having an eleven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Liberty was looking to put this game away as it was done by Sabrina Ionescu hitting a clutch 3-pointer late in the game to seal the win, making the series 2-1 Aces. Liberty won game three 87-73, although Aces Kelsey Plum led the game with 29 points. Liberty’s Breanna Stewart led the game with 12 rebounds and Sabrina Ionescu led the game with 11 assists.

This led to Game Four of the finals, where New York is looking to win one more game at home for a winner-take-all game in New York. While Vegas is trying to end it all on the road. The game began as New York started the game strong, holding a ten-point lead in the first quarter. But the Aces fought right back, cutting the lead to 9 in the second quarter going into the half with a score of 39-30. Liberty in the third quarter was in great shape as Ace’s defense showed out in the third quarter, holding Liberty to only 12 points as Liberty’s luck would run out short going into the fourth quarter.

Liberty tried their best to return and go to Game five, but it was not enough, as the Las Vegas Aces are your 2023 WNBA Champions, winning 70-69. Wilson led the game with 24 game-winning points and led 16 game-winning rebounds and Jackie Young led the game with 7 assists. Regular season MVP Stewart’s efforts were not enough for the New York Liberty, only shooting 3-17 in Game Four in hopes of returning next year.

With an amazing season accomplished and everything done, your WNBA finals MVP A’ja Wilson’s performance throughout the finals is what made her the Finals MVP. Gray was injured in game 3 and wasn’t able to play in game 4 but was able to win her second championship and Parker her former teammate won their second championship together with their first in Los Angeles with the Sparks. With the Finals concluded this was an amazing and great WNBA final series from watching every game hopefully these teams meet up again for another run at the championship.