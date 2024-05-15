Roadrunners experience multi-sport playoff

The Desert Roadrunners baseball team has made the SoCal playoffs for the third year. The Roadrunners started their season off to a slow start this year with a 3-8 record going into conference play. The Roadrunners would have to fight back in the standing to get a playoff birth. With a pretty easy first three weeks of conference play, the Roadrunners would sweep their first two weeks of conference and 2 out of 3 on the third week of conference play, putting them at 8-1 in the conference and 11-9 on the season. With the spark coming back, the roadrunners looked unstoppable. As the season went on, everything had to go right for the Roadrunners, and they did. Going 15-9 in conference play and 21-19 overall, the Desert Roadrunners would solidify themselves in a playoff spot, being ranked the 24th seed in the SoCal bracket. Being ranked 24th comes with playing the top team.

The Roadrunners would take their talent on the road to the number one ranked team in SoCal, playing Cerritos College. The games took place on May 3 and 4. The Roadrunners fell short, losing game one and two with a first-game score of 0-7 and a game-two score of 1-4. We are proud of the Roadrunners and representing our school in the SoCal baseball playoffs.

Men’s tennis also had an impressive season, going 9-3, granting them a playoff birth. COD Men’s Tennis would send four singles and two doubles teams to Ojai. The four players who represented the Roadrunners were Sophomore Ian Rabtsevich, Sophomore Gerardo Dominguez, Sophomore Ethan Auger, and Freshman Travis Pimentel.

Looking at the singles side of the playoffs, all four would advance to the round of 64. Where 3 out of the four would fall short. Dominguez, Auger, and Pimentel would lose their sets and end their year in the round of 64. Rabtsevich would advance through the round of 64, making it to the round of 32, where he would fall short, losing to what would be the singles 3C2A State Champion. For the doubles side, both teams would make it to the round of 32, eventually falling short and ending in the round of 32.

The last team to have made the playoffs representing the Roadrunners would be Men’s Golf. Men’s golf would end the season on a great note, winning the OEC-Inland Division Title with a team score of 762 and three of the six golfers that represented shooting their best rounds this season. They would finish their season 3rd in the conference, making playoffs again. The Roadrunners will be playing their playoff games on Monday, May 6th. The results have not been posted, but we hope to see a fantastic playoff run.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Desert Roadrunners for their outstanding performance this season. They have not only made us proud but also strengthened our bond with the College of the Desert. As we bid adieu to the spring and fall sports, we eagerly look forward to another successful year of sports in 2024-2025.