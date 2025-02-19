The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
Categories:

Game Review: ‘Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories’ delivers a compelling card battling remake

Ivan Arana, Game ReviewerFebruary 19, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. “Kingdom Hearts 1.5+2.5 Remix” Gameplay taken on Ivan’s PlayStation 5.

“Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories” is a solo title released Dec. 2, 2008 for the PlayStation 2. The game is a full remake of the 2004 “Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories.” For the purpose of this review I played my copy on the PlayStation 5 through a digital copy of the “Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix which includes “Re: Chain of Memories” as well as other games in the “Kingdom Hearts” collection.

Our story begins following the events of the first game, with Sora, Donald and Goofy defeating Ansem and with the help of Riku and King Mickey sealing Kingdom Hearts. The cast ventures into a field and is happened upon by a hooded figure with a cryptic message: “Ahead lies something you need, but to claim it you must lose something dear,” leading them to Castle Oblivion; a foreboding structure consisting of 13 floors filled with illusions of worlds past visited and an enigmatic group of colorfully haired, black cloaked characters with their own devious intentions for Sora and company. They are known as The Organization. 

Gameplay here consists of two opposing things, combat and exploration. Both are a mixed bag here, but to start with the positives; Combat is rather complex as each attack requires a card, and everything in Castle Oblivion is at the mercy of the cards. You’ll have to pay attention though because if your opponent plays a higher card they’ll ‘break’ your card and you’ll lose your card permanently. All is not lost though, you have special abilities known as ‘sleights’, where you’ll stack cards within a certain count and perform magical abilities like a flaming Keyblade or freezing opponents. You are given absolute control here as you can customize every single card in your deck and eventually garner your opponents cards granting greater boons. 

The boss battles are some of the series’ most challenging, I did not realize the amount of tension that could be experienced in a card based battler but facing off against the highly stylized members of The Organization along with their frantic battle themes was enough to make me lose my cool at certain points-In a Disney game, featuring Mickey Mouse no less.

Story continues below advertisement

The painful side of “Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories is its exploration, or lack thereof. Do not expect the fun platforming of the first game. While the developer could have expanded in this remake they chose to stick close to their roots, in that each room, generated by a card of your choice is usually shaped like a box. It is about as exciting as it sounds and repetitive. You’ll be doing this daunting task for about 50 hours. My solution was to create rooms with fewer enemies so as to speed through the story, however, I was challenged if I did not complete enough battles when facing bosses.

All in all “Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of memories” has its ups and downs. My primary goal for playing it was to follow up with the Kingdom Hearts Final Mix review I did last fall and prepare for the eventual “Kingdom Hearts 2” review. Do be on the lookout for that.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Emilia Pérez film. Photo courtesy of Netflix and Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Zoe Saldaña, 'I'm Still Here' and more: Palm Springs International Film Festival announces 2025 juried award winners
'The Penguin Lessons' film starring Steve Coogan. Photo courtesy of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
"The Penguin Lessons" closes out the 36th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival
Photo courtesy of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival announces three Desert Award winners
Photo courtesy of Presley Ann/ Getty Images for the Palm Springs International Film Society. Left to right is Director Jacques Audiard, and actors Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Edgar Ramirez.
Emilia Pérez Cast Shines at The Palm Springs International Film Festival and Golden Globes
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Aramis Rivera. Angelina Jolie speaking to the audience about her intense training for the 'Maria' film.
Angelina Jolie talks "Maria" at The Palm Springs International Film Festival
Director Michael Gracey is sharing insights about his film Better Man with the audience. Photo courtesy of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
"Better Man" film kicks off Opening Night at the Palm Springs International Film Festival
More in News
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi. The Dreamer Resource Center located in South Annex 1 at College of the Desert.
COD continues to ensure undocumented students' education
Photo courtesy of The City of Desert Hot Springs. A busy Pierson Boulevard in Desert Hot Springs during 'Friday Nights on Pierson.'
'Friday Nights on Pierson' brings the community together
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Layla Freiberg. "Great Job" by Amy Lyu.
Moon & Stars in the Desert showcases an exhibit celebrating AAPI Heritage
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Protestors in Cathedral City wave Mexican flags.
Anti-Trump organizations gather a peaceful protest: The 50501 movement
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Layla Freiberg. A protestor in Cathedral City holds a sign that reads "No Person is Illegal on Stolen Land."
Community members take to the streets to protest Trump's immigration policies
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jose Ortiz Patraca. Presenters, on the right Victoria Bautista, in the middle Danny Torres and to the left is Elizabeth Tamayo of CODtalk event on Wednesday of Undocumented Student Action Week.
Empowering change: Spotlight on Undocumented Student Action Week
More in Opinion
On the set of the film Apocalypse Now, directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on Joseph Conrad's novel Heart of Darkness. (Photo by © Caterine Milinaire/Sygma via Getty Images)
'Apocalypse Now': A haunting masterpiece of war and madness
Courtesy of AP Images. A visitor takes a photo of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.'s latest PlayStation 5 Pro console at the Tokyo Game Show at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, near Tokyo, on the opening day of the four-day event on Sept. 26, 2024.
PlayStation 5 Pro visually stuns with game 'Demon's Souls'
Elusin's "Synfuels" an ethereal soundtrack for the winter time
Elusin's "Synfuels" an ethereal soundtrack for the winter time
Photo courtesy of AP Images/FIle. In this combination image, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a debate, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a debate, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta.
What the 2024 election and voting means to students
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, stand on stage at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Reflecting on the 2024 election outcome
Silent Hill 2 on Ivan Arana's TCL Roku TV courtesy of The Chaparral
Silent Hill 2: A masterpiece of horror reimagined
About the Contributor
Ivan Arana
Ivan Arana, Game Reviewer
Ivan Arana is pursuing an Associate's Degree in Journalism at the College of the Desert, fueled by a passion for electronic entertainment. His goal is to specialize in video game journalism, combining his love for gaming with his journalistic aspirations.