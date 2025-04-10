The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
Categories:

Journalist added to high-level government chat causes concerns among Americans

Brenda Vargas, Staff ReporterApril 10, 2025
Aaron Schwartz
Photo courtesy of AP Images. A group chat named Houthi PC small group.

In an unusual and potentially alarming breach of communication protocol, Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was accidentally added to a high-level encrypted group chat among top U.S. government officials on March 15, 2025. The group chat, hosted on the secure messaging app Signal, included Vice President JD Vance, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and other senior White House staff.

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Singal App website homepage.

According to sources close to the situation, the confusion began when Waltz attempted to add a spokesperson from the Trump administration to the group chat. In a striking mishap, he instead added Goldberg. Initially believing it to be a prank or technical glitch, Goldberg remained in the chat until it became clear that he was unintentionally given access to sensitive information.

What followed was a rare journalistic glimpse into the inner workings of U.S. military decision-making. Around 12 p.m ET on March 15, Goldberg became aware of upcoming U.S. military airstrikes targeting Yemen, specifically aiming at the Islamist political Houthi organization. These strikes were not publicly announced until shortly after 2:00 p.m. giving Goldberg a two hour lead on the story before it reached global headlines.

“It makes me feel like things aren’t being taken seriously,” said Laura Ramirez, a third-year student at COD. “It feels like the people in charge are treating it like a joke or at least, it feels like a joke. And we’re supposed to be making things better.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s scary to think they’re having conversations like this,” she continued, “we’re supposed to be making things better, but it just feels like everything is getting worse.”

In 2016, Pete Hegseth criticized then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server to handle classified information.

Pete Hegseth said, “How damaging is it to your ability to recruit or build allies when they’re worried that our leaders may be exposing them because of gross negligence or recklessness in handling information?”

In a hearing on Capitol Hill, top intelligence officials testified that no classified information had been shared and that the messages were “entirely permissible and lawful,” said CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

During that same hearing, Senator Mark Warner of Virginia told the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, that if the information was not classified, they should “share the texts now.”

Photo courtesy of AP Images. From left to right, Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard and John Ratcliffe.

The White House conducted an internal investigation into the group chat and later stated that no classified information was shared in the Signal group chat. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, “This case has been closed here at the White House as far as we are concerned,” and added, “Steps have been taken to ensure that something like that can obviously never happen again, and we’re moving forward.”

A leak this big could tip off the people being targeted, and it’s made a lot of people worry about how the White House handles digital security, especially when top officials use casual ways to talk about serious information.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Photo courtesy of Maile Klein. PSWIFT board members spoke at the Careers in Arts, Media and Entertainment panel on April 2, 2025 in the Cravens Student Services Center's Multipurpose room. From top left to right. Laurilie Jackson, Levi Vincent, Sally Young. From bottom left to right, Alan Gitlin, Jeff Hudson and Russ Simon.
COD hosts panel for students to connect with Hollywood professionals
Photo courtesy of Christopher Polk/Getty Images. Porter Robinson & Madeon perform on the Coachella Stage during the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, Calif.
Airbnb in the spotlight: Desert Hot Springs’ response to Coachella
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi. Public Exploration Night at the Rancho Mirage Observatory.
The Rancho Mirage Observatory nears 7th anniversary of promoting science education
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Faces Club (Fashion and Creative Expression of Self)
Spring Club Rush 2025 unites students across campuses
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Staff Reporter Michael Fuentes. Future park site on corner of Hacienda and Cholla.
New Desert Hot Springs park sparks excitement and turmoil
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Deiter Crawford speaking at College of the Desert of Section 14.
CODtalk Section 14: Black History Month Celebration
About the Contributor
Brenda Vargas
Brenda Vargas, Staff Reporter
Brenda Vargas is a journalism major with aspirations of becoming a writer and transferring to a four-year university. She is passionate about storytelling and strives to uphold integrity and trust in her work. With a commitment to truth and accuracy, Brenda hopes to make a meaningful impact as a journalist.