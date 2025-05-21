The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
Categories:

Desert Hot Springs cracks down on homeless encampments

Michael Fuentes, Staff Reporter May 21, 2025
Photo Courtesy of the city of Desert Hot Springs. A rendering of the Crossings on Camino Campanero.

The city of Desert Hot Springs has enacted an urgency ordinance banning homeless encampments on all public property, marking a significant local response to California’s escalating homelessness crisis. The move aligns with a broader push by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who recently introduced a statewide model ordinance to prohibit encampments on sidewalks, parks and other public spaces.

Passed on March 18, 2025, the Desert Hot Springs ordinance — requiring a four-fifths vote to take immediate effect — amends Chapter 12.04 of the city’s municipal code. It declares it unlawful to camp, sleep or store personal property in public areas, including sidewalks, streets, waterways and parks. The city cites increasing health, safety and environmental risks as the primary motivation for the regulation, pointing to rising crime, unsanitary conditions and damage to flood zones and city facilities stemming from existing encampments.

“The health, safety and well-being of unhoused individuals and our broader community are being compromised,” the City Council stated. “It is imperative to act urgently to protect both.”

The ordinance empowers the city to remove encampments with at least 48 hours’ notice, or as little as three hours in emergencies. The city has also committed to humane enforcement protocols, including storage procedures for personal property.

Story continues below advertisement

This local action aligns with Gov. Newsom’s latest initiative to address homelessness statewide. His proposed ordinance — backed by $3.3 billion in funding — aims to pair stricter enforcement with expanded access to housing and mental health treatment. Newsom’s executive order urges all municipalities to adopt similar measures.

“Decades and decades of neglect have left hundreds of thousands — if not millions — of Californians struggling with mental health issues and substance use disorders,” Newsom said. “It’s time to act with urgency.”

Across the Coachella Valley, cities such as Indio and Palm Springs have already implemented similar approaches. Indio’s ordinance took effect in late 2023, with enforcement beginning after the city opened a navigation center. Police now use drones and mental health outreach teams to identify and assist individuals in remote encampments.

News of the ordinance has sparked numerous reactions from Desert Hot Springs residents. One resident called the ban on encampments “good for the city, and it will benefit the homeless long term.” Another resident, David Barroso, said in an interview, “I truly think the city is making the right decision. There are numerous resources for the homeless, not just in Desert Hot Springs but throughout the Coachella Valley. I think we should work to provide even more for those who really need it.”

Palm Springs has introduced an Impact Team made up of patrol officers and outreach workers who inform individuals of available services and the implications of the new laws.

In Desert Hot Springs, officials established the HUB in 2023 to serve as an emergency shelter. However, transitioning individuals from encampments to the shelter has proven difficult, with officials citing reluctance and logistical challenges.

Still, the City Council maintains that the combination of legal enforcement and supportive services is essential to restoring public spaces and offering safer alternatives for unhoused residents.

As cities across California reevaluate their approach to homelessness under legal and political pressure, Desert Hot Springs’ ordinance may become a blueprint for smaller communities navigating similar challenges.

For more information on this topic, visit the official Desert Hot Springs city website.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Environment
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Staff Reporter Michael Fuentes. Future park site on corner of Hacienda and Cholla.
New Desert Hot Springs park sparks excitement and turmoil
black and white usb cable plugged in black device
Are EVs the future in California?
yellow petaled flower field photography
Plant science professors weigh in on California’s superbloom
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Public Safety Department located in the South Annex trailers across of the McCallum Theatre.
Public Safety offers safety training for faculty, staff and students
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. CVDPN President Carla Sullivan-Dilley and Alan Hurt, COD geology professor at the Great ShakeOut booth at COD's Palm Desert campus.
Why the great ShakeOut is important, especially in the Coachella Valley
Photo Courtesy of Holly Hinman. The Milk Carton Kids closing their show.
Oasis Music Festival’s inaugural event works to restore the Plaza Theatre and the desert’s local music scene
More in Local
Photo Courtesy of the city of Desert Hot Springs. A rendering of the Crossings on Camino Campanero.
Affordable housing on the rise in Desert Hot Springs
Photo courtesy of AP Images/Bernd Weissbrod. Trainees work on computers in a classroom at the vocational school for wood technology.
Bite-sized scams: Bots target California colleges
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Teal Ribbon with Partners Against Violence logo
COD unites with Partners Against Violence to spotlight sexual assault awareness month
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Lady Gaga headlines Coachella 2025.
Worth the Wait? Reflecting on Coachella 2025's weekend two
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Rosalía takes the stage at Coachella 2023.
Coachella 2025: How to enjoy the music, art, fashion, and survive the festival
Photo courtesy of Christopher Polk/Getty Images. Porter Robinson & Madeon perform on the Coachella Stage during the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, Calif.
Airbnb in the spotlight: Desert Hot Springs’ response to Coachella
More in News
Photo courtesy of ascod_ss on Instagram.
Your vote: Meet some of ASCOD candidates!
Photo courtesy of (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). A graphic is shown after the Cleveland Browns select Shedeur Sanders in round 5 on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 26, 2025 in Green Bay.
Why did Shedeur Sanders slip to the 5th Round?
Photo courtesy of AP Images. A group chat named Houthi PC small group.
Journalist added to high-level government chat causes concerns among Americans
Photo courtesy of Maile Klein. PSWIFT board members spoke at the Careers in Arts, Media and Entertainment panel on April 2, 2025 in the Cravens Student Services Center's Multipurpose room. From top left to right. Laurilie Jackson, Levi Vincent, Sally Young. From bottom left to right, Alan Gitlin, Jeff Hudson and Russ Simon.
COD hosts panel for students to connect with Hollywood professionals
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi. Public Exploration Night at the Rancho Mirage Observatory.
The Rancho Mirage Observatory nears 7th anniversary of promoting science education
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Faces Club (Fashion and Creative Expression of Self)
Spring Club Rush 2025 unites students across campuses
About the Contributor
Michael Fuentes
Michael Fuentes, Staff Reporter
Michael Fuentes is a 2nd year student at College of the Desert and a Journalism Major. Michael lives in Desert Hot Springs and is inspired to cultivate relations and stories within his community.