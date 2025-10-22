How to stay cool, safe and spooky this Halloween

Halloween festivities are lighting up the Coachella Valley this month, with more than 100 events planned across the region. As families prepare for spooky fun, officials are reminding everyone to keep safety in mind while celebrating.

Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year for pedestrians and drivers alike. Safety experts warn that accidents often rise as trick-or-treaters crowd the streets and celebrations continue late into the night. From distracted driving to poor visibility and impaired judgment, a mix of factors can turn a night of fun into tragedy if people aren’t careful.

Roads remain the biggest safety concern on Halloween night, and officials emphasize the importance of having a sober and alert driver behind the wheel. Ride-sharing services offer a safer alternative for those looking to avoid the risks of impaired or distracted driving. Experts say using ride-shares can help prevent alcohol-related crashes, reduce driver fatigue, and lower the chances of pedestrian accidents. For those walking, safety in numbers is encouraged, along with wearing reflective materials or safety lights to remain visible to drivers.

The desert’s most exotic destination has an event for the entire family. The Living Desert Zoo presents the Howl-O-Ween, happening Oct. 25th & 26th. Along with its 600 animals, the zoo invites guests to wander through the park and enjoy pop-up surprises, fang-tastic activities and frightfully fun experiences for all ages.

On Oct. 24, lace up your skates and hit the ice at the Berger Foundation Iceplex for a Spooktacular Theme Skate. Skaters who come in costume will receive free skate rental, so come dressed to impress for an evening of skating fun.

This spooky holiday isn’t just for humans and ghouls. Cathedral City gives our furry friends an opportunity to celebrate Halloween with a Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest at Panorama Park Dog Park on Oct. 25. Registration begins at 9am and the contest begins at 9:30am. Join our tail companions in this annual desert tradition.

When Halloween night gets into the later hours, our cities offer more adult-friendly experiences.

All night long, enjoy live music, a costume contest, food, dancing and more a Desert Terror Fest. Don’t miss out on a horror-filled evening packed with heart-pounding experiences.The event is open to ages 21 and older.

A splash for a spooktacular night is a treat you can only find in Palm Springs. Get your jack-o’-lantern print swimwear for A Rocky Horror Halloween Pool Party at the iconic Ingleside Estate pool. Enjoy a special interactive poolside screening of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The event is open to ages 21 and older.

The Graveyard Shift is a frightful show with a bone-rattling tune. PS Underground provides a four-course dinner, live entertainment and a variety of beverages. Enjoy your Halloween grooving with ghouls throughout the eerie night. The event is open to ages 21 and older.

With more than 100 events happening this month, remember to stay safe while enjoying everything the Coachella Valley has to offer.