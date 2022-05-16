COD graduates share their college experiences and transfer plans

Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral. Top row from left to right: Kayla Sanchez and Diana Palma. Bottom row from left to right: Kimberly Isidiero, Jackie Ramirez and Tifanny Alcataz

With the upcoming commencement ceremony held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on May 25, 2022, our girl team of reporters scouted some inspiring Lady Roadrunners on campus to reflect on the benefits of community college and what they appreciated most about College of the Desert, along with the universities they will transfer to in the fall. Congratulations to the class of 2022!

Tifanny Alcataz – Health Science “It was beneficial attending College of the Desert. I have been to the transfer center before and it was nice. They were helpful. They walked me through the process of what I had to do. I will be transferring to California State University, San Bernardino, in Palm Desert.”

Jackie Ramirez – Nursing “Attending College of the Desert has saved me a lot of money, and I was able to do a lot of the pre-requisites earlier. I still need one mandatory course for the school I am transferring to, but then I’ll be able to go straight into their nursing program. I will be transferring to California Baptist University.”

Kayla Sanchez – Physiology “It was beneficial to start at College of the Desert and it definitely helped with money. The counselors are really good, especially the transfer counselors. FAFSA helped. I will be transferring to California State University, San Bernardino.”

Kimberly Isidiero – Liberal Arts “For sure it was beneficial because you get your two years of tuition paid, plus you get your financial aid package. It’s certainly beneficial money-wise. Living close to College of the Desert is also beneficial because you don’t have to drive two hours away in order to go to school. I will be transferring to California State University, San Bernardino.”

Diana Palma – History “I loved the help from the counselors, they helped me be aware of deadlines, and the workload of school as usual. They helped me be sure I was in the right place and taking the classes I needed. I will be transferring to California State University, San Bernardino.”