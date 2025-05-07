COD unites with Partners Against Violence to spotlight sexual assault awareness month

April marks the start of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about sexual assault and educating the public on prevention methods. In the Coachella Valley, this initiative is actively supported through community partnerships and events.

On April 8, College of the Desert, in collaboration with the Office of Student Life, hosted a CODtalk in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The college partnered with Partners Against Violence, a nonprofit organization based in San Bernardino that supports victims of sexual assault across Southern California.

Gallery • 4 Photos Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Analy Lizarraga is presenting at the College of the Desert about Partners Against Violence.

Partners Against Violence offers trained advocates and volunteers to assist survivors, their families and loved ones. All services are provided free of charge, with a commitment to supporting survivors every step of the way.

The organization’s mission is to create healthy relationships and communities free from violence. Established in 1973 as one of California’s first grassroots rape crisis centers, it has supported survivors of sexual violence for over 50 years. In 2018, it expanded to serve survivors of all violent crimes. In 2021, the organization rebranded as Partners Against Violence to enhance its outreach.

Story continues below advertisement

The CODTalk featured guest speaker Analy Lizarraga, Victim Services Coordinator for Partners Against Violence, who provided insights into the organization’s services and the ongoing fight to prevent sexual violence in local communities. From her presentation, we learned that annually, their organizations help and advocate for over 4,500 survivors of sexual violence and their loved ones.

“The uncomfortable conversations are going to have to happen,” Lizarraga said. “Having that conversation with somebody so that they know who to reach out to if they were ever in that situation can help so much.”

From her presentation, attendees learned key facts and statistics about sexual violence and the advocacy work being done by Partners Against Violence. Lizarraga explained that “sexual violence” is an all-encompassing, non-legal term that includes acts such as rape, sexual assault, and unwanted sexual contact. She emphasized the alarming frequency of these crimes, noting that every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, and every nine minutes, the victim is a child.

According to data shared from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), more than 50 percent of calls to its national sexual assault hotline since April 2020 have come from minors. RAINN’s hotline is available 24 hours a day and connects callers with trained support specialists. Similarly, Partners Against Violence operates its own 24/7 crisis hotline, staffed by volunteers and advocates who are part of the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART). These trained team members respond to emergency calls and provide immediate support to survivors.

In addition to direct services, Partners Against Violence plays an active role in education and prevention throughout the Coachella Valley. The organization frequently visits schools, colleges, community centers and public events to deliver presentations that raise awareness about sexual violence, healthy relationships and available resources for survivors. These outreach efforts are designed to break the silence around sexual violence, reduce stigma, and empower individuals to seek help or become advocates themselves.

Lizarraga shared that she always knew she wanted to work in a field where she could help others, whether children, adults, or anyone in need. After graduating from California State University San Bernardino, she completed internships at the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center in the Coachella Valley.

“As survivors, seeing that someone is talking about it makes them feel so much less alone,” she added.

The Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center was established in 1986 by Barbara and Frank Sinatra. This organization is dedicated to ensuring that every child has the right to a normal, healthy, and secure childhood. The center provides individual, group and family therapy to address issues affecting children, such as child abuse and neglect.

The Children’s Center possesses extensive knowledge that aids in the prevention of child abuse, protection, education, and counseling through group sessions. Importantly, no child is ever turned away due to a family’s inability to pay, as they operate as a nonprofit organization, offering assistance to children up to 18 years of age.

Partners Against Violence not only offers crisis support and advocacy services but also actively engages in education and prevention efforts across the Coachella Valley. These events occur in schools, workplaces, and public spaces, educating people of all ages on how to recognize, respond to, and prevent sexual violence.

Gallery • 2 Photos Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Information about the importance of Denim Day.

One key outreach effort is participation in Denim Day, a global movement in April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. It started after an Italian court overturned a rape conviction, suggesting the victim’s “too tight” jeans implied consent. In response, people wear denim to support survivors and protest victim-blaming. Partners Against Violence uses Denim Day to engage the community through educational booths, awareness walks and discussions that challenge harmful myths about sexual violence.

Denim Day was celebrated on April 30th, with events hosted by Partners Against Violence and the College of the Desert at the Indio campus on April 29th and 30th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Outdoor Amphitheater. The event provided information about Denim Day and showcased survivor stories through “What Were You Wearing” displays. It also highlighted support services available at the College, including free self-defense classes, STI and HIV testing, and sexual wellness resources.

Gallery • 6 Photos Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. A survivor's "What were you wearing?" story and outfit.

For anyone seeking help or more information, Partners Against Violence offers free, confidential support to survivors of sexual violence and their loved ones. Their 24/7 crisis hotline can be reached at 800-885-8884, and the RAINN hotline can be reached at 800-656-4673. Trained advocates are available to provide guidance, resources, and emotional support. Survivors are not alone—help is always available. For more information about services and upcoming community events, visit partnersagainstviolence.org.