Undocumented, unafraid and unstoppable: The Dreamers of COD

Brenda Vargas, Staff Reporter May 21, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Artwork by Chucha Marquez is displayed at the Dreamers Resource Center.

As the semester comes to a close, students are preparing for graduation, welcoming incoming classmates, registering for classes, managing financial aid and navigating other upcoming changes.

Earlier this year, a new president was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2025. While many were aware of the promises made during the campaign, now, halfway through the first year of the presidency, uncertainty remains about what lies ahead.

This cloud of uncertainty surrounding academic transitions and national leadership has cast a shadow on the hopes of many students, leaving them grappling with feelings of unease about the future.

College of the Desert has continued to serve as a safe space for students across the Coachella Valley. Here, they find refuge while navigating the complexities of today’s political climate, drawing strength from the supportive community and resources available to help them through these unpredictable times.

Among those resources is the Dreamers Resource Center, which is dedicated to supporting undocumented students, known as Dreamers.

The legal definition of Dreamers refers to individuals who have lived in the United States without official authorization since arriving as minors. However, Dreamers are more than just unauthorized residents; they embody resilience, determination and a strong work ethic. Many have overcome significant challenges and barriers, contributing positively to their communities and the economy. They pursue education, enter the workforce, and inspire those around them with their dedication to achieving the American Dream despite the obstacles they face. Dreamers represent a diverse group with unique stories, aspirations and the potential to make lasting impacts on society.

“Right now, some of us here — I, we — are worried about going to the streets, going outside, going to eat, going to the store,” said Ramses Bojorquez, a student at College of the Desert. “Parents don’t want to send their kids to school because they’re afraid,” he added.

The Dreamers Resource Center provides students at College of the Desert with a safe and supportive environment during uncertain times. Many students involved with the center say it offers personal and academic support. Several have also credited the center with helping them access valuable opportunities.

“I have thankfully applied for about five scholarships that I, you know, may or may not get, but at the same time, it’s like I was able to apply for them financially,” said Roberto Ramos, a student at College of the Desert.

For many Dreamers, the stress of financing their education can overshadow their ambitions. Applying for scholarships or assistance through the Dream Act often adds to this pressure. Nevertheless, students remain hopeful and grateful for the opportunities these scholarships offer. COD provides the College Corps program, a state grant that helps with college debt and fosters public service and leadership involvement.

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Information ballets in the Dreamers resource center.

During the summer, many students may wonder if the resources available during the semester are still accessible. The answer is yes. The Dreamers Resource Center will be open throughout the summer, providing students with a safe and welcoming space where they can feel supported in their education.

Although many students feel supported and heard by College of the Desert, many also wish there were better communication within the school about the support offered to Dreamers, making it a point that some students may not even be aware of the South Annex, where the DRC is located.

In uncertain times, when even stepping outside can bring unease, some students have considered leaving everything behind. Still, the vast majority of Dreamers remain focused on continuing their education, graduating and building a better life for themselves and their families.

“I think for me it’s the opposite. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen, but if I ever had to, it’s after I get my education,” said an anonymous student when discussing the possibility of having to leave the United States due to the political climate.

Bojorquez said he wants students to feel supported and informed.

“To tell every student — it doesn’t matter who they are — that there’s a space where you can come, you can study, you can progress,” Bojorquez said. “Don’t listen to the fake media. Don’t listen to people. Come and see for yourself. See what College of the Desert has to offer you.”

While not all students are DACA recipients, many still identify as Dreamers — resilient, determined and unwilling to be held back. Their message is clear: they are here to fight for their future and won’t let fear or uncertainty stand in their way.

Brenda Vargas is a journalism major with aspirations of becoming a writer and transferring to a four-year university. She is passionate about storytelling and strives to uphold integrity and trust in her work. With a commitment to truth and accuracy, Brenda hopes to make a meaningful impact as a journalist.