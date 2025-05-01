The Student News Site of College of the Desert

Student Art Market: Where creativity, experience and community awaits

Sarah Ghazawi, Copy EditorMay 1, 2025
Courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi. Student Art Market.

College of the Desert held a Student Art Market on Apr. 10, 2025, for students to display and sell their work.

Organized by the Walter N. Marks Center for the Arts, this event was a chance for students to connect with the community and earn a profit for their work. The event was held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Students displayed various types of artworks, from T-shirts to stickers to posters. The student sellers were provided with a table and a tent to set up their work. The community was able to shop around and support students’ art while enjoying food, refreshments and entertainment.

The Student Art Market allows students to expand their horizons, earn a profit, and connect with the community. It helps students embrace their artwork despite fear. Benji Bautista, a second-year theater arts major, encouraged students to participate in the event, “If you know how to make anything, bring it in because even if it’s similar to anyone else’s art, it’ll be different because you made it.”

Courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi. Student seller Benji Bautista.

This event is a great way for students to gain experience and become familiar with selling and creating art. Kyle Chicoine, a COD student majoring in art, emphasized the importance of students participating in the market, “It gives a lot of art students more exposure, and it’ll give them more opportunities going forward.” The market allows students to step outside of their comfort zone and gain more opportunities to display their art.

COD graduate Alexa Velazquez has participated in the event multiple times and revealed her reasoning for coming back is because of shoppers’ reactions, “I like seeing the look on people’s faces when they see something they like even if it’s not my booth. If they find something they like their face just like illuminates,” she said.

 

Courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi. Student seller Tyler Kirby.

“It’s important for students because they get to have hands-on experience in creating stuff, selling it, and talking to people about it. It gives good insight.” said COD student Tyler Kirby.

Courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi. Student seller Everardo Rosas.

The Student Art Market is a beneficial event for students to showcase their work, connect with the community, and earn a profit while doing so. It allows students to step outside of their comfort zone and consider if this is something they would like to pursue in the future. The market aids students’ art journeys, offering experience and opportunities alongside a supportive community.

About the Contributor
Sarah Ghazawi
Sarah Ghazawi, Copy Editor
Sarah is a first-year English major at College of the Desert determined to make use of her natural curiosity and writing skills. To further pursue her love of learning she plans on transferring to a four-year university.