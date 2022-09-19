Men’s soccer against Cuyamaca ends in tie 2-2

Last Tuesday the College of the Desert Roadrunners men’s soccer team went against Cuyamaca’s College Cotoyes. The game was close to bringing the players to another win, being tied during the first half and scoring first in the second half but ended in a 2-2 tie with a game length of 1:55 with no overtime.

The stars

Two players popped out on the field during the game. One of which was sophomore forward Vasilios Syrengelas. He scored the first goal for the Roadrunners on a free kick from about 25 yards out, tying the game up heading into halftime. Second player is first-year Jose Calderon, Jr. who helped us end the game in a tie by scoring the second goal bringing the team to a short lead with a penalty kick conversion near the end of the game.Though he is only a freshman, he has scored the most goals yet.

The moment

With the game tied at 2-2 with only a few minutes left in the game, Cuyamaca was making a push towards the Roadrunner’s goal hoping to break the tie. Luckily, freshman goalkeeper Luis Lucio was up for the challenge. Lucio would block about three Coyote kicks within about ten seconds of each other, keeping Cuyamaca off the board and ultimately securing the tie for COD.

The chatter

COD assistant coach Luis Gastelum, on their tie against Cuyamaca College

“We came out a little slow today but started picking it up in the first half, second half we came but pretty strong and were able to convert on a penalty kick, but we need to do a better job defensively on our set pieces which is how we got scored on both goals, but overall a good game, could have been better but we are happy to get to a tie.”

COD assistant coach Luis Gastelum, on the performance of the team

“They were working for each other, played as a team; there were big moments where everything was [about] working together as a team, their work rate was on point today.”

What’s next?

College of the Desert will travel to Santa Ana at 4 p.m. next Tuesday