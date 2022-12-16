The COD street fair kicks off it’s 39th season, opening in October for the first time in three years!

If you’re from the Coachella Valley, you might have seen the COD parking lot transformed into rows of vendors of all kinds during the weekends of the fall and winter months. Locals know that’s the COD street fair!

The COD street fair kicked off its 39th season in September! This is the first full year for the street fair since the pandemic struck, so be sure to enjoy and take advantage of it! The fair will be open from September to May on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Remember that the June and September months will only be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to the heat. There are 124 vendors with a wide variety of wares to check out. Everything from apparel, jewelry, food and so much more can be found.

The event is held in the COD parking lot in the northwest corner of the College Of the Desert campus off Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert, CA. You can park in the parking lot across from the fair or pay a small for parking next to the McCallum Theatre, where you can have the option to be shuttled for free over to the event.