Students and staff celebrate Disability Pride

College of the Desert’s Disabled Student Programs and Services (DSPS) held their disability pride event at COD’s Palm Desert campus on Oct. 24. This was the second annual disability pride event hosted by DSPS.

“Disability pride is how disabled people want to consider themselves as equal and be proud of their disability,” said DSPS Employment Specialist Donald O’Loghlin. The event was both fun and informative, providing information for people interested in what disability pride is. “Every disability has a strength,” said O’Loghlin. “We now have a flag,” he added. The disability pride flag was created by Ann Magill, a Virginia artist with cerebral palsy, in response to a terrorist attack in Japan that targeted people with disabilities.

“We want to make people aware that having a disability isn’t a terrible thing,” said DSPS counselor Kimberly Brooks, “disability is just as much a part of diversity and inclusion as race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status.”

DSPS offers students with disabilities a wide range of support systems and accommodations to help them achieve their academic goals. “We can provide audio recordings, software to help them read their textbooks, and priority registration,” said DSPS counselor Lesley Ruiz-Reyes. “Disability is one of those things where there can always be more conversations about,” Ruiz said “We are trying to build more spaces for students to have those conversations and that’s how we know as a college what we need to provide” she added.

“I’ve been criticized, I’ve been stepped on and thought of being useless plenty of times growing up,” said Andrew Hernandes, a DSPS student worker. “When I got older, I just accepted that I had my disability, and I didn’t care what people say or do,” he said. As a student worker, Hernandes assists counselors and advises others like him. “It’s pretty fun, we help the people who help people like me.” Hernandes plans to become a teacher once he finishes college.