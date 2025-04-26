Spring 2025 Grad Fest gives students a fun time and important information

College of the Desert hosted its Spring 2025 Grad Fest on April 10. Students gathered in the gymnasium at the Palm Desert campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to kickstart the graduation festivities. Graduates got the opportunity to register for the commencement ceremony, pick up their regalia, decorate their cap, take professional graduation photos and more. Some four-year colleges and universities also attended the event for students to explore different transfer opportunities.

Another big part of Grad Fest was the unveiling of COD’s new mascot, Rodney the Roadrunner. Rodney was custom designed through student input and the Associated Students of College of the Desert, better known as ASCOD. Rodney made his grand entrance in a College of the Desert shirt and a graduation cap for attendees to take pictures with him.

Gallery • 5 Photos Layla Freiberg Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Layla Freiberg. Rodney the Roadrunner poses with COD graduates.

Walking in to Grad Fest, students were greeted with lively music and opportunities in every corner of the gym. Graduates signed in by last name to receive their cap and gown. Jersey Mike’s subs, snacks and waters were given out to guests while they explored the many booths available.

Some of the booths at Grad Fest gave students a look into transfer opportunities, offered free gift bags and gave students more information about commencement and tickets. Dalanie Castanon, a second-year COD student who is graduating this Spring, wanted to come to Grad Fest to see all the opportunities offered and learn more. “I wanted to come to Grad Fest today to get to know more about the commencement and how to register and also take advantage of all the amazing opportunities such as the free photography and getting my cap and gown,” she said.

Many staff members from COD were also at Grad Fest to help guide students and answer questions. Noel McMillin, Director of Admissions and Records, advises graduates to stay connected to COD. “For graduates, stay connected. Stay connected and learn to listen and then be adaptable and just know that COD is always gonna be here for them and happy to see them fly,” she said.

Admissions and Records Specialist, Jessica Troche, says that Grad Fest is important because it is a way to celebrate your accomplishments with your family and other graduates. “It’s super important because they [graduates] have a sense of community here. They’re with other graduates, they get to celebrate with their families and it’s overall just a really fun time,” she said.

Starting out at COD, or any college, can sometimes be overwhelming, but it is important to remember that the path to graduation does not have to be one that you walk alone. McMillin encourages new students to reach out and utilize the resources available to them. “We are here to help them. If they feel like they’re stuck, the staff and the faculty here are just so helpful and they’re always willing to help the students. I feel like making those connections really can improve their education journey,” she said.

Troche’s advice to both graduates and new students is to have fun and take advantage of your resources. “Have fun. College of the Desert is such a great place to come and study. The staff cares, we all care so much about our students, and overall I think it’s just a great place to be. COD is the best,” she said.

The Spring 2025 Commencement Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 27, at the Acrisure Arena at 4 P.M. For more information, visit https://www.collegeofthedesert.edu/commencement/default.php.