FIND and COD partner to distribute food to students in need

Jet Bautista, Staff Reporter February 21, 2024
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral /Jet Bautista. College of the Desert students Maria Arcos and Pablo Guzman preparing to hand out food.

College of the Desert Basic Needs Center hosted a food distribution event on Feb. 15 from 3 – 6 p.m. on the Palm Springs temporary campus. The event, hosted in partnership with FIND Food Bank, was open to residents and students.

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jet Bautista. College of the Desert student Gissel Sanchez is getting ready to hand out food.

Basic Needs Center Manager Jocelyn Vargas  says, “Food distribution provides students and residents access to more food and healthy options for families, helping offset the cost of purchasing food.” Through the partnership with FIND Food Bank, the college supports increased access to food. Vargas says there is a need to help families who need food and hopes the food distribution in Palm Springs gives more families options.

FIND Food Bank is hosting different distribution events across the Coachella Valley, including a farmer’s products event at the Indio Campus on Feb. 26, open for all students. Starting March 2024-2025, college students can apply online to join the College of the Desert College Corps Program. Students volunteer 450 hours in this program and commit to serving FIND Food Bank and the on-campus pantries. Upon meeting all requirements, participants can earn $10,000.

“Students that have participated have truly benefited by learning leadership skills, helping people, serving the community, making a positive impact, learning more about the challenges in the valley, meeting new people and having a great opportunity to grow as leaders,” said Vargas.

Jet Bautista, Staff Reporter
My name is Jet Bautista. I'm 21 years old and I'm from the Coachella Valley. I currently attend College of the Desert and am pursuing my B.A. in Journalism. I have a passion for all aspects of sports, especially basketball, football and golf.

