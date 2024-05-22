The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens glows at night

Gallery • 4 Photos Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Julie Gamez. The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens Glow in the Park.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is hosting its third annual Glow in the Park event. The idea was inspired by similar lantern festivals seen in other parks, notably one by the company Tianyu. Judy Esterbrook and organizer Elana Lundin have been pivotal in bringing this event to life.

Organizers explained that they were seeking a new community event and stumbled upon the concept of a lantern festival. After seeing the lanterns created by Tianyu, The Living Desert knew they had to collaborate with them to create a unique experience that not only showcases living animals but also incorporates an interactive element.

The event features an array of lanterns that visitors can interact with in a designated area of the park. “It’s for all ages; there’s something for everybody,” Esterbrook said. The glow in the park will be a recurring thing every year since the park is always looking at new options for its mission as conservation.

Esterbrook highlighted the organization’s global impact, spanning 12 countries with over 60 projects supporting animal and plant species. These efforts aren’t limited to our local desert and North America but extend worldwide. She emphasized the critical role of funding in making this work possible, underscoring its importance both locally and globally.

“Our mission is supported through various channels, including daytime visitors, memberships, and events like Glow in the Park,” Esterbrook said. “These avenues provide the necessary funding for us to continue our incredible work across the country and beyond.”

This approach ensures the sustainability of initiatives like Glow in the Park, enabling The Living Desert to expand their support for conservation efforts globally.

“When you come, you may see some animals that enjoy being out at night. And enjoy being the attention. For example, the giraffes are out and about on the savannah at night. “And they’re very happy and very curious to come to take a look and see who’s here at those hours to see a little bit more of the animals before the glow you can come a little earlier while it’s still light. you can Play with the items, have some special foods, and go from there,” said Esterbrook.

The Living Desert is currently in the midst of constructing their newest addition: the Marketplace, an outdoor event center. This exciting new venue will offer additional food options, enhancing the visitor experience. By spring of next year, guests can look forward to a fresh dining option during the day, along with themed evening events.