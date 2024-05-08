The Village Pup sets a new standard in pet care

The Village Pup, a dog daycare, has found the needs of busy scheduled pet owners by offering professional boarding services. The daycare caters to various circumstances such as work commitments, travel or socialization, providing a range of options for pet owners.

Jarid Nuñez, a trainer at The Village Pup, outlined the daily routine for the pups. The dogs are first brought into the greeting area, where pets are placed, and the staff assesses their behaviors to ensure a positive experience. At times, dogs can become anxious, exhibiting aggression or other issues. This is when alternative solutions are explored with trusted professional trainers outside the daycare, demonstrating a commitment to every dog’s well-being. “It’s just not fair to them as we want all the dogs to have the best possible time with us and with the dogs.” The importance of getting all pets up to speed to be out in the yard with everyone is the priority by the daycare,” said Nunez.

Throughout the day, dogs enjoy supervised activities in the yard, including basic training, swimming in the pool, and relaxing in the dog cave. However, the standout feature is The Village Pup’s approach to overnight boarding.

The dogs are provided individual spaces within a room, accompanied by a caring staff member, promoting a homely atmosphere and alleviating anxiety. Nuńez said, “We have obstacles for the dogs to sleep on, and there’s always a human with them, so they basically have their own space where they can be with all the dogs on top of them and sleep with them. It is like a big giant sleepover, and it is a lot of fun.”

As pet owners seek alternatives to traditional boarding, The Village Pup has expanded its reach by opening a second building in Palm Desert, solidifying its reputation as a trusted name in the community. The professional staff emphasizes the importance of providing dogs with praise and love, catering to a variety of breeds and sizes. Pricing varies based on the duration of stay and additional services, which are detailed on their website.

In an evolving industry, The Village Pup sets a new standard in pet care, serving as a testament to progress in the Coachella Valley.