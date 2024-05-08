Village Fest supports local entrepreneurs

Spend the night walking Main Street in downtown Palm Springs, where you can see what Village Fest has to offer—taking place on Main Street in Palm Springs. Police close off Main Street every Thursday night, allowing people to look and support your local small businesses. This is a great way to meet new people and support these small business. Village Fest first started in 1991 and has grown a lot since.

The event is starts at 6 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. from October through May. From June through September, the times are 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.,

Each vendor has a different story that is unique to them and what they make. Lisa Raphael is the owner of her small business Raphael Creations. She said, “Palm Springs is just beautiful in general. The community is great there are so many travels out of state and in other countries which is nice. It’s just a great place to be I think and people really appreciate my art so it’s really nice to be here.”

While the owner of Tin Can Metal Art Susan Durazo sharers her experience, ” Me coming here as a single mom has been just been an amazing thing for me for what I believe in and what I was doing and for my art to survive and be here that long is great it’s never changed and the people come return.”

Every artist, vendor and guest at Village Fest has their own story that is special to them and what they create. While walking around you can also grab yourself some food while there is a whole side dedicated to food trucks and food vendors.

A great way to meet new people and see their passion for their creations. Village Fest hopes to bring new faces and smiles to the street every Thursday night. A great way to spend the night with family and friends and get away from the daytime heat that is rolling in quickly. For more information about Village Fest and what there is to offer you can look at the Village Fest website.