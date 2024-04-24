Students+attend+first+campus+music+event+CODchella

College of the Desert (COD) hosted a unique music experience this spring called CODchella.

The event hosted by the Associated Students at College of the Desert (ASCOD) was held at Ranchers Park on the Palm Desert campus. The student government organized the event as a way for COD students to celebrate, have fun and relax during the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals this month.

The event itself featured plenty of fun activities such as Spike-ball, Tug of War, Tic-Tac-Toe, Connect Four and more. Faculty and students were able to enjoy hot dogs and snow cones during the event.

ASCOD Student Body President, Kelly Merchant hopes the students enjoy this event. “I hope that students understand that the student body is here to support them, build student life and provide a place to help destress. Events like CODchella represent what College of the Desert is about.”

Merchant also explains how the idea for CODchella came to fruition, “Last year, we had a spring event named the ‘Sunshine Soirée,’ which was similar to CODchella. But when discussing plans for a different kind of ‘Sunshine Soirée,’ one of our advisors, Danny Torres, suggested CODchella because it falls between the two weekends of Coachella and before Stagecoach, and it kind of went from there.”

Christopher Martinez, who is also part of the ASCOD Student Body Government, shared his hopes for what students will get from CODchella, “I hope students come to relax and destress from their classes and finals and come together as Roadrunners in the community.”