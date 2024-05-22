Pegasus Riding Academy celebrates 40 years transforming lives

Since its founding in 1982, Pegasus Riding Academy has been a beacon of hope and healing for the Coachella Valley community. Dedicated to providing mental, emotional and physical support, the academy has touched the lives of thousands of local residents, from young children to adults.

Jennifer Heggie, the executive director of Pegasus, has witnessed firsthand the profound impact of the academy’s services. “When students first arrive, many are nonverbal and fearful of the horses,” Heggie explained. “But after a few months of therapeutic riding, we see remarkable changes. It improves their motion, enhances their balance, boosts their self-esteem and contributes to their overall well-being.”

Heggie noted that by the end of their sessions, students are not only able but eager to engage with volunteers and connect with the horses, highlighting the academy’s success in breaking barriers and fostering confidence.

Heggie emphasized the crucial role of volunteers in Pegasus' mission. "Without the volunteers, we couldn't run the program," she stressed. Volunteers are considered the backbone"of the academy, with 15-20 volunteers needed daily to ensure smooth operations. They walk alongside the horses and riders and help care for the horses. "It's important to note that volunteers don't need any prior experience to lend a helping hand at Pegasus," Heggie said. "All volunteers receive full training, and we are always, always looking for volunteers to join our team."

Director of Operations and Volunteer Coordinator, Erika Battke is proud that Pegasus not only works with disabled members of the Coachella Valley community, but is also a crucial part of the Desert Sands Unified School District. Battke explains that unlike a typical school field trip, where students come and see the facility once a year, these students come weekly and have a hands-on experience.

“Pegasus is a part of the school district’s class cirriculum,” Battke said. “They come out every week and we do cognitive thinking skills with them, the full-range motion exercises on the horse with them.” She further explained that this not only provides an education, but the students develop a relationship with the horses and the volunteers.

The results of the therapeutic riding are what truly inspire the volunteers that work there. David Perez said seeing the progress the students make over their time at Pegasus is so inspirational and brings him joy. Being a part and witnessing the change and growth is an indescribable feeling according to Battke. He said seeing the most reluctant and/or nervous students finally getting on horseback and enjoy interacting with the horses brings her and the other staff to tears.

For more information about the Pegasus Riding Academy visit www.pegasusridingacademy.org.