Just Like Heaven 2025: Indie rock’s nostalgic revival

Just Like Heaven Festival offered a dreamy escape for indie rock fans, held May 10 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. The one-day fest brought waves of nostalgia, with bands that defined an era returning to the stage. The vibe was laid-back — sunny skies, vintage outfits and fans swaying to songs they grew up on. It wasn’t about the latest trends or flashy gimmicks; it was about reconnecting with a sound and spirit that still resonates all these years later.

Headliners Vampire Weekend and Rilo Kiley had fans on their feet, singing along to every word. Vampire Weekend brought their signature upbeat energy with tracks like “A-Punk” and “Diane Young,” then surprised everyone with a nostalgic indie tribute medley. The crowd lit up as they covered hits like “The Less I Know the Better” by Tame Impala and “Lisztomania” by Phoenix — a moment that felt like a love letter to the genre and the fans who grew up with it.

It was an indie sleaze, mid-2000s millennial dream watching sets by Empire of the Sun, Bloc Party, Peter Bjorn and John, The Drums, Grouplove, The Sounds, Wild Nothing and Beach Fossils. Each performance tapped into that golden era of indie rock, when skinny jeans, synth-pop beats and unapologetic angst ruled the scene. From the dancey nostalgia of Bloc Party to the dreamy chaos of Empire of the Sun, the day felt like flipping through a playlist burned onto an iPod Classic. People were jumping, spinning and dancing with strangers — and somehow, it felt familiar.

Between sets, fans laid out on blankets, posed for Polaroid-style photos and caught up with old friends. There was no rush, no pressure. Just good music, good people and a shared feeling that this festival was something special.

As the sun started to dip behind the hills, there was a calm happiness in the air — like we’d all just stepped into a time machine and lived out the best parts of our youth for a day. People danced like they used to, sang their lungs out and held onto every moment. It wasn’t just a festival — it felt like coming home to the music that raised us. For one dreamy day, Just Like Heaven brought everyone back together, a little older, maybe, but still moved by the same songs. And honestly? That’s the kind of day you don’t forget.