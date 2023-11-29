Coachella Valley offers many fun holiday activities

With the holiday season coming around, there are some events happening in the Coachella Valley you might not want to miss including a parade and holiday festivities.

This weekend on Dec. 2 and 3 in Indio, the Tamale Festival is happening. For its 31st time, there will be lots of activities and tamale flavors including pineapple, cheese, jalapeno, birria, pork and chicken. Other food will be available such as pupusas and tacos. Still, the primary food to eat is tamales, which will have many food vendors, attractions and rides and live music.

In Palm Springs the Festival of Lights Parade will be on Dec. 2 at 5:45 p.m. The parade will start at Ramon Road and finish at Tachevah Way. The parade will feature marching bands from local high schools. Illuminated floats will light up the street, there will be lots of cars and celebrities. The parade also features characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the Peanuts Group, and much more. With Macy’s style balloons and Santa. More than 10,000 people attend the parade every year. If you want to get a good spot, arrive early.

The Living Desert in Palm Desert, will host its annual Wildlights. The Wildlights is an event where the Living Desert Zoo is decked out with Christmas lights. There will have 30-foot Christmas tree displays, and they will have tall animal-lighted displays. Also, Santa will be there, and the Zoo’s famous tunnel of lights and train with 3,300 feet of track will be there. This place is a perfect place to go if you want to see Christmas lights. Buy your tickets before you go. It’s a reservation-based event. You pick the time and date. You can’t just buy tickets when you get there, but if you enjoy and like to look at lights, this is one of the places to go only on the weekends from now to Dec. 30.

Want to see more Christmas lights? The Empire Polo Club has you covered the Magic of Lights event. From now to Dec. 31, you can go to the Empire Polo Club and drive through the club and see giant statues and small lights. Not only that, it’s in the comfort of your car and only at one price per car you go down the path and enjoy the Christmas lights with family and friends my recommendation would be to go on a weekday so it will be less crowded so go to the Empire Polo Club and head to the Magic of Lights. Those are the top events I recommend and go to for the holiday season to: a parade and some festivals and events going around the holiday season go ahead and check them out now.