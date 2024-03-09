Palm Springs Air Museum boasts its F-117 and the people behind it

Learn about the F-117 and get to know some of the people who worked on and with it!

Palm Springs Air Museum (PSAM) is a “living history facility” with 75 unique aircraft. The F-117 Nighthawk is one of those.

Lockheed designed the American stealth attack aircraft with various military technologies, including some that are still considered classified today even though the aircraft is retired.

PSAM obtained Nighthawk #833 about five years ago from the Air Force. PSAM Vice Chairman Fred Bell said when they got the aircraft, the Air Force required it to go through “email-ing,” or demilitarization. This meant various parts of the aircraft, such as the engine and hydraulics, were removed, as well as the classified components. Bell says as part of the stipulations placed, the aircraft was also required to be in a hangar. It took three years for the aircraft to be ready for public view.

The museum also has volunteers with direct experience with the aircraft to speak about it with the public. Hangar Crew Chief John Burleson worked on the aircraft’s Infrared Detection and Acquisition system. Burleson says this system is what the pilot used to “find the target and drop the bomb.” He says the laser system part he worked on was what the bomb guided to hit a target accurately. Burleson worked on this aircraft while it was classified and says, “It was kind of neat to have a job you couldn’t tell anyone about.” He now enjoys seeing the reactions of the visitors who enter the hangar and see the aircraft.

Hangar Chief Regina Ray worked on modernization projects for seven years (1999-2006). She says even though this plane had been in service for several years when she worked on it, her role was to help keep the aircraft current and modernized and deal with any obsolescence issues. Being a woman in aviation engineering was a unique experience for Ray. She says she is thankful for the recent generation’s incorporation of ideas for better work-life balance. Ray recalls that being a woman in her field meant she was “careful” to prioritize work to ensure “the bills got paid.” She still says if she had the opportunity to relive her career, she would “do it all over again” and encourage future generations to get involved in aviation engineering.

Palm Springs Air Museum also held a roundtable discussion regarding this aircraft on Feb 11. Several people flew the plane in attendance. USAF Lieutenant General Clinton “Q” Hinote had previously flown a fighter aircraft, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. He says the flight controls for the F-16 and F-117 shared several similarities, making it easier for him to operate the Nighthawk. Hinote noted that it was clear the people who designed and assembled the aircraft “put a lot of thought into it,” and flying it was a gratifying experience for him.

The F-117 Nighthawk was used in multiple government operations, such as Operation Desert Storm. It is currently one of only a few operational F-117s available for public viewing. It is now a permanent exhibit at the Palm Springs Air Museum.