Eisenhower Health maintains a magnet recognized nursing program.

Eisenhower Health is a multi-accredited hospital in the Coachella Valley. It has state-of-the-art facilities as well as a magnet-recognized working culture amongst its nursing staff. This is a status that Eisenhower reapplies for every four years. Chief Nursing Officer Ben Farber says they submit a lot of information to the American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC). The ANCC then reviews that information and visits the hospital to see the working culture in person. Farber described the process as rigorous, saying there is lots of paperwork, time and effort put into ensuring that Eisenhower maintains this culture through accreditation and daily.

Farber emphasizes the family dynamic among the nursing staff that is attributed to the culture. Clinical Coordinator Lynnette Leopold says, “We have seen each other through good and bad times,” and says that various experiences have formed a special bond. She further described how she has seen many of her colleagues go on to advance their medical careers, and supporting them is a unique experience that further motivates her.

Clinical Coordinator John Thomspon III says he contributes to the dynamic and maintains a strong working culture by doing what he can to help those he works with. Being a clinical coordinator, Thompson says he feels responsible for ensuring he and his staff are doing their best to provide the best care for the patients they treat daily. Thompson says the most rewarding part of this is when he sees patients’ appreciation for the care they receive as well as witnessing their recovery.

Pediatric nurse Anne Dyer contributes to the positive working culture by being involved in shared governance. According to the National Library of Medicine, shared governance is the unity of bedside nurses and nursing leaders in decision-making for the patients they treat. Dyer says she believes nurses are the voices of the patients they help, and through shared governance, the care given is improved. “It is about nurses taking responsibility and ownership of the nursing profession.” She says this has not only helped her become a better nurse but has also caused her to step out of her comfort zone and grow as a human being.

The magnet culture at Eisenhower Health has not only affected the care given but has also placed importance on nursing education. Leopold says there is a push to grow their young. This emphasis and significance on nursing education begin not just with practicing nurses but with students as well. Eisenhower has a strong relationship with COD and is heavily involved with the nursing program. Students can get hands-on experience in their field through this partnership, which better prepares them for the industry they are preparing to enter. Farber says he only sees this partnership growing in the years to come.