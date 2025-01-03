The Student News Site of College of the Desert

“Better Man” film kicks off Opening Night at the Palm Springs International Film Festival

Aramis Rivera, Entertainment ReporterJanuary 3, 2025
Director Michael Gracey is sharing insights about his film Better Man with the audience. Photo courtesy of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

It was a packed house on January 2nd for the Opening Night of the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The festival kicked off at Palm Springs High School with a screening “Better Man,” directed by Michael Gracey.

Michael Gracey is known for his famous films “The Greatest Showman” and “Rocketman.”

“Better Man” is no ordinary biopic as the British pop star Robbie Williams is portrayed as a CGI monkey. The musical film takes the audience on a journey through Robbie Williams life from childhood to adulthood. His dream of wanting to be singer, the challenges of fame including the British press, and struggles with drug addiction.

I had the privilege of speaking with director about the filming process and his future projects.

Alongside the staff of The Palm Springs International Film Festival,  Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez and Senior Programmar Hebe Tabachnik shared their excitement for opening night and the festival’s screenings.

Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez expressed her enthusiasm about this year’s festival:  “I’m excited to see and meet all the filmmakers. One of my favorite parts of working with the festival is discussing the movies. Our audience comes together here every year like a reunion, and it’s wonderful to see familiar faces.”

The red carpet buzzed with excitement as some filmmakers attended the event. Gabriele Fabbro, director of “Trifo,” expressed, “Its my first time in Palm Springs, and this is the perfect place to screen international films. I’m excited to be here and watch the stories of other filmmakers.”

Senior Programmer Hebe Tabachnik stated “I’m excited about tonight’s movie. Opening night is always a special moment as it marks the celebration of the festival. The most exhilarating part is when the audience begins asking questions to industry professionals. It’s a magical moment. These individuals who have been investing years into their films, engage with a Palm Springs festival audience that is savvy, knowledgeable and enthusiastic about the stories we bring.”

20250102_PSIFF_OpeningNight_AndrewCabral_110
Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez gives an introduction speech before the screening. Photo courtesy of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

 

“Better Man” will release worldwide in theaters and streaming services on January 10. The Film Festival will run through January 13th, For more information on screenings and tickets, visit https://www.psfilmfest.org

