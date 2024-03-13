Students connect with potential employers at Career Fair

College of the Desert’s Career and Workforce Solutions Center hosted a career fair in the multipurpose room at the Palm Desert campus. Many of the college’s resources include paths to students’ future careers. Twenty-eight employees were present to showcase their jobs and work experience to students interested in applying. Some notable companies that participated in this event included Eisenhower Health, Sunnylands, Desert Arc and United Rentals.

Sunnylands’ Director, Michaleen Gallagher, spoke about the opportunities Sunnylands offers students. “Sunnylands has a three-year paid internship that allows students to work in training, work experience, and professional and personal development, including which interns are scheduled around their college classes and receive both payment and college credit.”

Students also learn how to interpret Sunnylands and its website for the public; they work at international and presidential retreats and will receive feedback through professional development. Sunnylands is a historic home for the Walter and Leonore Annenberg estate and is known as a “high-level retreat center.”

United Rentals’ Branch Manager, Jacob Guzman, detailed the positions currently open. Guzman stated, “Positions we have available include sales rep, service technician, HR positions, and various corporate positions. Service and sales rep positions work only in the Coachella Valley, while HR positions are in Phoenix, Stanford and Connecticut.”

Desert Arc’s Employment Service Program Manager, Juan Gamez Jr., and Human Resources Generalist, Lisette Arellano, outlined the opportunities available when working with Desert Arc. Gamez Jr. mentioned, “Our program focuses on presenting opportunities to students.” Opportunities for students include regular jobs while also providing a chance to work with individuals with disabilities. Gamez Jr. added, “We also focus on the student population with disabilities, providing services to give them opportunities to find jobs.” He explained, “I work with those who have disabilities and want to enter the workforce, offering a variety of employment opportunities with additional training.” Arellano added, “After applying for a position, Desert Arc provides extended training for each person, monthly training, and tuition reimbursement to further their education and promote themselves within the company.

Sunnylands director Michaleen Gallagher emphasized, “The desert is full of opportunities, and sometimes it’s hard to find, but I appreciate that College of the Desert brings the companies together to present opportunities to students.” Desert Arc’s Employment Service Program Manager, Juan Gamez Jr., mentions, “A lot of the time our valley is looked over as a community we over that people see the vast opportunities the Coachella Valley has to offer.”