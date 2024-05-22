COD Athletics welcomes new counselor

College of the Desert announced the addition of Victoria “Vicki” Curry to its athletic team as the new athletic counselor, effective February 1, 2024. Curry brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having been a dedicated member of the College of the Desert community since August 2007, serving in various capacities.

As athletic counselor, Curry will oversee the academic progress and eligibility of hundreds of student-athletes, ensuring they meet the requirements to participate in their respective sports and progress towards their degrees. This vital role, often unnoticed, is crucial to the success of student-athletes both on and off the field.

Curry expressed her commitment to supporting student-athletes, “I care deeply about each of them and am here to help and support them in any way I can.”

The position of athletic counselor involves meticulous attention to detail, managing various aspects such as verifying majors, ensuring transcripts are submitted and monitoring credit requirements per semester.

Curry encourages all student-athletes to visit her office and reach out with any questions or concerns. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Athletic Office at 760.674.7818 or by visiting the Athletic Counseling Office located near the weight room and across from the gymnasium.

Please join us in welcoming Curry to the College of the Desert athletic department family.