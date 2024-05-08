The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral

Menu

TRIO SSS ACES provides resources for first-generation students

May 8, 2024
Photo+Courtesy+of+TRIO+SSS+ACES%2FACES+students+dressed+and+ready+for+graduation.
Photo Courtesy of TRIO SSS ACES/ACES students dressed and ready for graduation.

College of the Desert provides many resources to help students stay on track to meet their higher education goals. One of those many resources is TRIO SSS ACES, an academic counseling and education services program. The program aims to help “first-generation, low-income students” and walk them through the steps to reach their goals, such as class registration, counseling, and connecting students with tutors for challenging classes. Their mission statement sets clear intentions for what they aim to accomplish:

To assist first-generation, low-income students, and college students with disabilities, in the graduation and transfer process from College of the Desert, and to strengthen their preparation for the successful completion of their Bachelor’s degree goal.

While TRIO SSS ACES is part of the TRIO program at College of the Desert, it still stands out from the standard counseling provided on campus. TRIO SSS ACES Counselor and Coordinator Adell Bynum takes pride in the program’s ability to “build a community” with the students. With 175 students and four counselors, Bynum claims the one-on-one relationship with students is solid and that they even refer to the students as “family’. She says the program not only helps with academics but “personal things” and “financial things” as well.  Bynum explains that sometimes students come to her and say that they love this program because it is nice to “just be able to communicate their needs and what they are a little confused about.”

Bynum states that there are several ways that students can learn about it. She explains that professors and faculty often advise students to utilize the program’s services if they are looking for additional support. TRIO ACES also participates in various campus activities to advertise its services and provide students with contact information and general information about the program.

Story continues below advertisement

While TRIO ACES is a service open to COD students, certain requirements must be met:

  1. There has to be proof of financial need – proof of federally established low-income
  2. The student must be a first-generation college student
  3. There has to be an “academic need” as well as “academic potential”
  4. Students must be planning on graduating and transferring into a four-year institution
  5. Freshman status must be met (have completed 12 or ore transferrable course units with a minimum cumulative 2.5 GPA)
  6. Student must be a full-time student meaning they are taking 12 or more units per semester
  7. P3 provisions waived the citizenship requirements until September 30, 2026

TRIO ACES provides its students with numerous benefits for partaking in its services such as:

  1. Priority Registration for classes
  2. Individualized Academic Counseling
  3. Access to free tutoring
  4. Numerous Student Development and Student Success workshops provided by COD
  5. Instructional Support Assistance
  6. Access to a Computer Lab, PC Support, and access to free printing
  7. College Tours/Cultural Events
  8. Academic Recognition and Graduation ceremony and Transfer Ceremony
  9. Help with filing FAFSA and Applying for Scholarships

Bynum, and the rest of the staff of the ACES programs as a whole, invite all students to speak with them and apply for their programs if needed. They can be contacted at [email protected] or called at 760-776-7347.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Photo courtesy of Takahide Ueno. Nylea Aguilar performing at Desert Music Festival on March 23.
International Club hosts annual Desert Music Festival
Students attend first campus music event CODchella
Students attend first campus music event CODchella
Photo courtesy of COD Athletics.
End of the season sports review
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jet Bautista. Photo of an adoptable pet at the Loving All Animals event.
College of the Desert hosts Caring Paws Resource Fair
Photo courtesy of Associate Press//Kin Cheung. An annular solar eclipse is seen in on April 7, 2024.
Spectators enjoy solar eclipse event at COD
Photo courtesy: Miyoshi Price
Journalist Miyoshi Price shares her story during Black History Month
More in News
Photo Courtesy of The Village Pup
The Village Pup sets a new standard in pet care
Courtesy of The Chaparral/Jodeci Alcocer. CDK 700 Telescope at the Observatory.
Rancho Mirage Observatory opens a portal to the universe
Photo courtesy of Isaac Manaugh. Cars and Coffee event in La Quinta.
Cars and Coffee event unites car enthusiasts
Downtown Indio channels a culture for music and arts
Photo Courtesy of the Office of the President. Laura Hope hosts her listening sessions.
President Laura Hope reflects on her current time at COD
Local director Christian Sesma debuts new movie Lights Out
Local director Christian Sesma debuts new movie 'Lights Out'
More in Student Life
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Julie Gamez. SAGA Club (Sexuality and Gender Alliance)
Students rush to Spring 2024 Club Rush
Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
What students should know about the primary election
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral. Outside the Donald and Peggy Cravens Student Services Center.
COD honors and supports student veterans
Photo Courtesy of COD Athletics. COD baseball dresses up in costumes for a team yoga.
Baseball team participates in Halloween costume yoga
Photo courtesy of The Chaparrel/Christopher Gonzalez. Work by Carlos Ramirez.
Los Angeles artist show off their roots at RAIZ II art exhibit
Photo courtesy of The Chaparrel/Christopher Gonzalez.
Students showcase school spirit at Club Rush

Comments (0)

All The Chaparral Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *