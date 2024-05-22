The Student News Site of College of the Desert

Industry professionals share insights at COD’s Careers in Business Panel

Aramis Rivera, Staff ReporterMay 22, 2024
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Aramis Rivera. Photo of the industry professionals at the Careers in Business panel.

College of the Desert hosted a careers panel featuring industry professionals from various fields on May 1 at the Palm Desert campus. Held in the Student Services Center Multi-Purpose Room, the panel included experts in human resources, real estate, investment banking, marketing, and promotions. The discussion, led by Ramirez, included prepared questions and concluded with an open forum for students to ask their own questions.

Ramirez started by questioning the panelists about what motivated them to pursue their careers. The panelists were inspired by a mix of unexpected events and continuous learning that has shaped their professional journeys.

Alexie Armendariz, a human resources panelist, shared her journey of switching from an engineering degree to a career in HR. Initially uncertain about which HR department to pursue, she discovered her passion in talent acquisition, which she describes as “the fun side of HR.” Here, she enjoys meeting every candidate and making a significant impact on their careers.

Ashley Collins, a program manager, shared her career journey, which began with a communications degree. She secured her first job at a marketing company, then transitioned to a nonprofit cancer resource center before moving into hospital marketing and administration. In April 2024, she was promoted to program manager. Collins emphasized that she never anticipated these roles, embracing a mindset of “just do it, and then you will.”

The panelists said students should not feel confined by their academic or career plans, as seemingly specialized degrees can often lead to a wide range of unexpected opportunities. “They majored in a particular theme, but it led them to so many different opportunities,” Ramirez said. Ramirez encouraged students to remain open-minded and willing to explore possibilities beyond their initial focus. “You may not even expect those opportunities, but if you put yourself out there and you accept those other possibilities, that’s when a lot of doors can open up for you.”

The panelists discussed their daily tasks, emphasizing that their work varied constantly depending on current projects. They agreed that a wide range of tasks and the ability to adapt to changing needs are crucial strengths in their professions.

Monica Morales, a business administration student, took the opportunity to ask, “What advice would you give to students about current actions and post-graduation plans?”

Panelist Alexie Armendariz encouraged students to take initiative and attend alumni events to network with employers and peers. “Go to all of your alumni events, network, utilize the resources that the university gives you,” she advised. “Just put yourself out there and connect with others because you never know who you’re going to meet; you could end up meeting your future bosses.”

Human resource panelist Del Peeples advised students to create business cards to distribute during networking events, to help increase their visibility.

KESQ Creative Director Kent Kay and Real Estate Broker Bahareh Kimoel both emphasize the importance of finding a mentor in the industry you want to pursue. “Having a mentor is important because they can teach you about the field. You have to be willing to work hard and those opportunities will open up in your career to succeed,” said Kay.

Senior Promotions Producer Hannah Shaver encouraged student to not be afraid to apply for a job that you don’t qualify for, she said, “remove yourself from the idea that you are not worthy of that job. You are more than your resume. Just be your authentic self.”

The presentation concluded with the panelists remaining available for one-on-one discussions with students, addressing any questions that weren’t covered during the panel.

 

Aramis Rivera
Aramis Rivera, Staff Reporter

My name is Aramis Rivera. I’m a first year student at College of The Desert. I’m majoring in journalism and also working toward obtaining a certificate in radio production. I plan to transfer to a four year university after getting my associates degree. I'm a staff reporter for The Chaparral gaining experience to establish a career in journalism.

