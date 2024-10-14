The Student News Site of College of the Desert

COD unveils new Indio campus, enhancing student experience

Laly Bautista, Staff ReporterOctober 14, 2024
Citlaly Bautista
Front Entrance to Indio Campus. Photo courtesy of The Chaparral.

College of the Desert officially opened its new three-story campus in Indio on Aug. 14, offering modern classrooms, student support services, open study spaces and a student café.

The expansion aims to accommodate growing enrollment and enhance student experiences in the Coachella Valley. Xitlali Auvilez, a first-year student, said she enjoyed the bigger classrooms and lounge areas. “It was much easier to get around than the older Indio campus.”

Although there is the Roadrunner Express to take students from campus to campus, students say that they are very fond of the convenience of the campus being closer to home and work.

Nathan Rodarte, a first-year College of the Desert student, said, “I like how it looks modern. There are lots of accommodations such as free printing, a student cafe, and access to student services.” Rodarte also states that the students are well-engaged and friendly.

The student environment is very important when it comes to a school campus. Auvilez says that everyone is nice and sociable, including the professors.

IMG_9619 stairs
Citlaly Bautista
Stairs entrance to Indio campus. Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Laly Bautista.

 

The student cafe has yet to open, but it is planning to sell coffee and tea and can make you any drink. It will also sell breakfast food along with savory lunch food. From pizza to chicken and waffles to a breakfast platter, it will be the top spot for Cod students to get refreshments and snacks.

Indio is on the rise, bringing new buildings to the valley, a development that we are incredibly excited about. As our valley expands, so do the opportunities for growth and learning. The College of the Desert’s expansion is a testament to this, offering a brighter future for the Coachella Valley and its residents.

The future of College of the Desert is looking bright, and so are its students. The new Indio campus opens doors to build even more buildings so more people can get the education they desire! Time will only tell when COD will open a new building yet again.

Laly Bautista
Laly Bautista, Staff Reporter
Laly Bautista is pursuing a journalism major at College of the Desert, where she has gained experience in both print and multimedia journalism. Currently working towards her A.A. Degree, Laly plans to transfer to Cal State San Marcos upon graduation to further her studies and career in journalism.